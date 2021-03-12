Tyler Twombly is a therapist by day, a magician by night, and a healer once the two worlds are merged.
But can he fool Penn and Teller? How did the quiet kid who got his first big moment in a crowded Collins Middle School auditorium more than 20 years ago appear in front of the legendary magicians not once, but twice, on their own stage?
The answer lies in a little bit of magic from home.
"The first instructional magic tape I bought from the Magic Parlor (in Salem) was a VHS tape called 'Learn to Levitate,' and it's just a picture of a guy — a middle-aged guy in dress slacks and a tucked-in Polo t-shirt levitating on the cover," Twombly recalled. "I had seen David Blaine float on TV, and I wanted to learn how to float too."
Fast forward to October 2020. A pandemic had turned the world upside-down for several months. While he still wasn't able to float, Twombly had just flown out to Las Vegas for a second shot on the big stage. With Alyson Hannigan standing several feet away as the presenter of the CW show Fool Us, the two look to Penn and Teller to see if they can figure out how he manipulated a pair of photos to somehow invert only certain features while the rest appeared normal.
Growing with Le Grand David
Today, at the age of 35, Twombly runs his own therapy practice out of his home in Malden. But most of his life was spent in Salem. He attended Bates, Witchcraft Heights and the now-shuttered Federal Street School from 1992 to 1998, then Collins Middle School, and graduated from Salem High in 2005.
His first brush with magic, however, came on the other side of the bridge, where so many North Shore magicians got their start: Le Grand David.
"I grew up going to that show on the weekends with my dad," Twombly said. "It was this old Vaudevillian style of magic with hand-made costumes, hand-made props and mostly done in pantomime," or via body gestures.
His love of magic led him to his first purchase at the now-closed Magic Art Studio in Watertown. By the time he was a pre-teen, he was a regular at the Magic Parlor on Essex Street in Salem.
"I was kind of getting to 12, the age where I could walk around town," Twombly said. "The Magic Parlor was always a touchstone for me in Salem because I couldn't get to any other magic shop except via foot, except the Magic Parlor."
His first major performance was a breakthrough. It was in a Collins Middle School talent show.
"I don't know if anyone really knew I did it," Twombly said. "I was not speaking during my magic performances then, because I had grown up on Le Grand David. So I just did this pantomime, juggling and floating dollar bill act, and got a really positive reception from that."
Later, studying psychology at Bennington College in Vermont, Twombly says he realized it was "intimately connected" to magic. And then, at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, he ran a substance abuse program with magic at its core.
"We looked at a whole bunch of optical illusions. We'd observe them, observe the effects they had on our brains, and we'd discuss how it related to psychology and how it related to understanding how very often our brains will lead us to false conclusions in the world around us," Twombly said. "That related to addiction treatment, because so often people are getting signals from their brains that, 'Oh, hey, they really need to have a certain substance.'"
A craving, said Twombly, who also has a masters in counseling and psychological services from Salem State, "is a kind of thought distortion where you believe if you don't get it, you may not survive. That may not be literal, but it feels that urgent."
Twice-appearing act
Prior to the pandemic, Twombly worked as a therapist with a practice in Boston. He has since launched his own private practice, and as a side gig, he teaches others how to perform magic tricks via video lessons.
"I want to inspire people the way I was inspired, because I spent a lot of time as a kid going to the Magic Parlor," Twombly said. "Now I'm creating magic videos that I know other young magicians are going to watch, maybe over and over again like I did."
How he ended up on cable TV, however, was through fellow magicians Evan Northrup, also from Salem, and Joel Acevedo of Four-Handed Illusions.
A casting email came along for Penn and Teller's "Fool Us" in 2018. The show, now in its seventh season on The CW network, features magicians performing their magic for the famed masters of the art. Penn and Teller then attempt to identify how the trick works using coded language the audience wouldn't understand — thus protecting the integrity of the trick. Those who stump the magicians win a trophy emblazoned with the letters F and U, as well as the right to perform as an opening act for Penn and Teller.
Twombly answered the call doing a sticky note trick he had just released a video for. He didn't expect to hear back, he said. In the trick, Twombly writes on a sticky pad using a permanent marker and then uses magic to move the seemingly permanent ink around on the note.
"They thought it was very interesting and unique and wanted to know more about it," Twombly said.
Soon, flurries of calls started arranging travel details, working with production crew to choreograph the trick with cameras and more. Ultimately, Twombly didn't fool them — he thinks.
Throughout 2020, Twombly devised another trick using photos of faces and an optical illusion to manipulate features on those faces. He unveiled it with Northrop's magic show prior to the pandemic and, in July, pitched it to Penn & Teller. That led to a second appearance on the show, which will air on The CW Friday night at 9 p.m.
Fond memories
Back home in Salem, there are people who haven't forgotten Twombly from his repeat-watching-levitation-videos days.
"I can remember the noise when the dollar bills were floating around," recalled Mary Manning, who worked at Collins Middle School for 42 years — 25 as its principal — prior to her retirement in 2014.
Manning said she was "proud of (Twombly) then, because it certainly took courage to get up there and do that for the first time." Many talent show performances, she said, are often "the typical kids belting out the latest popular song or something. But you had a range of talents, and things that sort of came out of the woodwork. His magic stuff came out of the woodwork."
She wasn't surprised to hear Twombly had not just become a therapist but found a way to connect it with his love of magic.
"Even more strongly than I remember the magic part, I remember his personality," she said. "Being on the show is fine, but the whole part of using it to do good for people? That's the great part."
