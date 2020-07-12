BEVERLY — The Kernwood drawbridge between Beverly and Salem is causing problems again.
Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill was notified Friday morning that the drawbridge was out of operation.
A coupling in the drive system that moves the bridge is broken, a condition the operator discovered after the swing span over the Danvers River failed to respond when the operator attempted to open it for a vessel. Cahill explained all this Saturday in an update on his official Facebook page.
According to MassDOT, the bridge is secured in the down position and should have no impact on vehicular traffic, but marine traffic is being significantly affected.
The bridge can still be opened manually, but the opening time is approximately 14 minutes per full cycle, Cahill wrote.
In order to provide continued service for marine traffic without dramatically interrupting vehicle traffic, bridge openings will be limited to the top of every hour between the normal operating hours of 5 a.m. to midnight daily. The bridge will only open at the top of the hour, however, if there is a request from a vessel.
The swing bridge has a clearance of 17 feet at average low tide and 8 feet at average high tide.
.According to Cahill, the bridge contractor has located a replacement part in Alabama, it has already been shipped, and is expected to arrive Monday.
Upon arrival, it will have to be machined to meet the required dimensions and pressed onto the shaft. It is expected to be ready for installation Tuesday and, if all goes well, the bridge should be back in full operation late that afternoon.