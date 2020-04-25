SALEM — A crowd of family, friends and well-wishers gave Emily Rubin, a registered nurse at Beverly Hospital, a pleasant surprise before she left home for her shift on Thursday evening.
Her boyfriend, Matt Bertone, set up the event in which folks gathered close to the couple's residence on Crescent Drive in Salem. He posted flyers asking people to give Rubin support as she battles on the front lines against coronavirus each day at the hospital.
Wearing masks to cover their mouths and noses and following social distancing guidelines of standing at least 6 feet apart along Crescent, Summitt and South streets, the group gave Rubin — and, symbolically, all health care workers — a rousing cheer and thank you clap at 6 p.m. before she left for another 12-hour overnight shift at the hospital.
"Emily, among all of our healthcare professionals, is seeing the worst of this night in and night out," Bertone wrote on the flyers. "No one could have prepared our nurses for what they are seeing in the hospitals, but what we can do is show them support and gratitude and thank them for their work. Healthcare workers are true heroes."
Rubin, who is from Salem, is a pediatric nurse at Beverly Hospital who was moved to the COVID-19 unit because of the help that was needed there.