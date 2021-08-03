A shorter Beverly Homecoming returns

BEVERLY — After a year off, Beverly Homecoming returns starting Wednesday with a shorter schedule that organizers hope will prove to be more popular.
The 56th annual Homecoming will be held over five days rather than its traditional 10-day schedule. It will begin and end with its two biggest events — the Lobster Festival on Wednesday and the fireworks on Sunday.
Beverly Homecoming president Medley Long said the cancellation of last year's event due to the pandemic gave organizers a chance to rethink how the annual summer festival is organized.
"Like with any organization, this year was a good time to reassess," Long said. "That's how we came to the condensed schedule idea. I hope it stays. I really like the idea of starting and ending with our major events, the Lobster Fest and the fireworks. Those are the two events you think of when you think of Homecoming. They're kind of two nice anchors."
In previous years, Homecoming has stretched over 10 days and two weekends, and included some events that weren't necessarily exclusive to Homecoming. Long said the new schedule is shorter but busier and provides more of a festival feel. The last Homecoming, in 2019, had 47 events. This year's has 30, with many of them as usual being held at Lynch Park.
There are a few new events this year — a harbor sunset cruise on Thursday, street hockey games at Balch Park on Saturday, and a barbecue cookoff at Obear Park on Sunday.
"We'll have a better view on what the public feels once it's over," Long said. "From my standpoint and the (Homecoming) committee's standpoint, we're not really lacking in any events with the condensed schedule. If anything, it feels more full."
Long noted there was a big turnout for the block party hosted by Beverly Main Streets on July 24 and he is anticipating similar interest in Homecoming after the year off.
"I think people are excited about having these summer events again," he said. "I've had a lot of phone calls and emails from people who are so happy to see this back."
Beverly Homecoming is run by volunteers and operates as a nonprofit. Long said the organizing committee's goal is to raise about $40,000 each year. The big expense is the fireworks, which cap off Homecoming on Sunday night.
Long said the organization began the year with "significantly less" money than usual because the Lobster Fest serves as its primary fundraiser and was not held last year. But he said donors and sponsors have stepped up to fill the gap.
"The whole committee has been blown away with the outpouring of support we've received this year, not only in donations but just interest in general," Long said. "I think people are so excited that Homecoming is back, and that translates into fundraising and sponsorship."
For the Beverly Homecoming schedule, go to www.beverlyhomecoming.org.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.