SALEM — The sun was going down and the cold settling in over a tiny Salem driveway Wednesday afternoon. But it was filled with light and warmth, and love.
Diana Staples watched from a window, her high school sweetheart and husband of 35 years, Geoff, by her side, as a dozen of her family members and friends stood by a microphone stand at the end of the driveway on Holly Street.
“Diana, we love you!” one person called out.
Diana Staples is 55 and in hospice, at home, after battling a severe lung condition for the past three years.
It’s not her usual place in the world. For decades, she took care of everyone around her, whether at home raising her kids, or working, at Salem High School or before that, at the old Lyceum in downtown Salem.
Last year, she lost her parents, Roberta and Roger Whear, who died just six months apart. She herself was already sick, but she focused on their care, even after her doctors told her to focus on her own health.
Now Geoff is caring for her.
“This is his gift to you,” her sister-in-law, Beth LaCroix, said.
Irish tenor Isaac Chute of Marblehead by way of Cork shared a mutual friend with the family.
Chute showed up with his voice, and his bagpipes.
Another friend, Terri Tauro, called her daughter Liz, a theater major at Hofstra University.
Tauro and Diana worked together at the Lyceum for years, and both grew up in Marblehead, where their large families went to school together.
“We just wanted to come over and spread a little cheer,” said Tauro. “It’s been a long struggle, but she’s a beautiful person. Selfless.”
The group sang the familiar holiday songs, from “Silent Night” to “Jingle Bells,” accompanied by music from an app on their phones.
“Do you have any requests?” Chute called up to the window.
The songs of her not-all-that-long-ago youth came to mind: “Stairway to Heaven,” which brought a few scattered choruses. Someone yelled out “Walking on Sunshine.”
And then she remembered a Christmas song she loved, “the one with David Bowie and Bing Crosby.”
Chute and Liz Tauro scrolled through the app until they found it, “Little Drummer Boy.”
Megan Chane, her daughter, has set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/make-the-comfort-of-home-a-staple-this-holiday) to help support her parents while her father cares for her mother. It has already garnered twice the original amount sought.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||