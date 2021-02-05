Three North Shore nurses who have spent much of the last year treating COVID-19 patients will get a well-deserved, and coveted, respite this weekend.
Salem Hospital nurse Caroline Kamau, Beverly Hospital nurse Heather Laurie, and MelroseWakefield Hospital nurse Jen Medina of Peabody are among 76 health care workers who have been chosen for an all-expenses paid trip to the Super Bowl on the New England Patriots team plane. They were selected in a random drawing of health care workers from all six New England states.
"It was a big surprise for me," Medina said. "I had no idea this was even going on."
In announcing the trip, Patriots owner Bob Kraft and his family said they were "moved by a desire to support the frontline heroes who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic." Last year the Krafts sent the team plane to China to bring back personal protective equipment for health care workers.
The New England contingent will be among approximately 7,500 health care workers invited to Super Bowl LV in Tampa as guests of the NFL. Most will come from the Tampa and central Florida area, although each team will also select winners from their areas.
All of the health care workers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to attend.
The trip includes one ticket each for the game; a round-trip flight on the Patriots team plane; transportation from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport with a police escort; a ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus; a Patriots gift bag; and a $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium and ground transportation in Tampa.
The health care workers will stay at a hotel in Foxboro on Saturday night, leave for the game early Sunday morning, and return home late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Laurie, who lives in Gloucester, said she was so excited when she learned that she had won the trip that she rushed out to her car without putting her coat on and drove to her parents' house to ask them to watch her dog this weekend.
"I told them something came up, and my dad let out a big sigh," she said. "Then I screamed, 'I'm going to the Super Bowl.' They were pretty excited."
All three nurses spoke about the challenge of working in a hospital during the pandemic. Laurie works in the cardiovascular suite at Beverly Hospital but was redeployed for about a month to help out with COVID-19 patients. When cases increased again this winter, she volunteered to work on some of her days off.
"With the acuity of the patients and how sick they were, it was definitely a challenge for everybody," she said.
Kamau, a Salem resident, said she would come home from a shift and immediately shower and change before attending to her two sons, ages 6 and 4, due to concerns about transmitting the virus.
"I love my job so much, but with the pandemic it's been so hard," she said. "Every day you're at the front line and you're at risk of getting the disease. But we have to take care of these people because if nobody takes care of them, then what? That's what drives me. What if it was my father or mother? I want to do what's best for them."
Medina said the medical surgery/telemetry unit where she normally works at MelroseWakefield was designated as a COVID unit.
"It's been a long road, but I'm thankful for my co-workers," she said. "There are some days you really need them and it would be really hard to get through the shift without them. (The Super Bowl trip) is almost a validation of all of the hard work that all of us are doing. The Kraft family recognizes that."
All three nurses said they are football fans, Patriots fans in particular, and will be rooting for Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Kamau said Thursday she had yet to tell her two boys about the trip because they'll be dying to go.
"I'll tell them tomorrow," she said with a laugh. "They're going to give me a hard time."
Laurie said she's glad to see that all kinds of health care workers, from the kitchen staff to X-ray technicians, have been chosen for the trip, not just doctors and nurses. She said her co-workers are excited and happy for her.
"They've all been wonderful about it," she said. "I'm beyond grateful to the Patriots and the Kraft family. Never once did I imagine going to a Super Bowl, and never like this. It's once in a lifetime."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||