MARBLEHEAD — It's been a while since Andrea Gleason has been home, but her face has been seen all around town recently, along with a plea for help.
Gleason, who's lived in New York City the last six years, is in desperate need of a kidney donor.
The plea comes after more than a decade of multiple surgeries ultimately left her with nonfunctional kidneys that require dialysis three times a week, one of two things — COVID-19 being the other — keeping her confined to her apartment.
Meanwhile, Gleason has been featured on several yard signs back home in Marblehead — and even the marquee on the Warwick Cinema downtown — in support of Massachusetts General Hospital's Living Donor Program.
Sudden health trouble
"In 2009, I was 29 years old and I had no prior health issues. I was in the best shape of my life," Gleason said. "All of the sudden, one day — Aug. 11, I'll never forget it — I woke up with this pain."
The pain, she said, centered around her chest and felt alarmingly like internal bleeding. She would soon learn her aorta — the body's most critical artery, passing directly over the heart and on down to the legs — had ruptured.
"They did the surgery and had to carve the middle of my chest open from basically my collarbone to the middle of my stomach," Gleason said. "They weren't able to say anything about why it happened or anything, but 'keep an eye on it.'"
After the surgery, Gleason had to put all of her exercise routines and several other aspects of her life on immediate hold. Things would eventually start returning to normal, only to have a surprise aneurysm in another part of her aorta derail her life again in 2012.
"Not having a sickness before, it was like, 'What the heck is going on here?'" she said. "I was emerging from that funk when I went to my surgeon for a checkup, and I had more bad news. I had aneurysms on the lower abdominal aorta ... and into my legs? Another aneurysm."
Another round of surgeries ultimately replaced her aorta entirely, leaving her with a fully synthetic one today.
"That was the hardest, most painful surgery — although they're all painful, this one was awful," Gleason said. "They basically tore me in half for this surgery."
So what does all this have to do with kidneys?
"There's a huge chance of paralysis, and they have to make sure there's enough blood flow to my spine. And your aorta splits off, then it connects to your kidneys — one on the left side, one on the right side," Gleason said. "They took the right-side blood flow and connected it to my spine and put a stent in connecting it to my kidney."
Signs of support
Eventually, the stent failed. Without warning, she lost her right kidney, at which point she learned her left kidney wasn't in great shape to begin with — the right one was putting in overtime for the left, she explained.
"I went from having two kidneys to having a dead kidney and another going at 12 percent," she said.
Gleason has had a catheter in her neck since last June. Everyone in her family back on the North Shore was tested to find possible matches for a kidney donation, only to find that no one could help, she explained.
That eventually led to the "KIDNEY NEEDED!" signs recently popping up around Marblehead and telling drivers to visit MGH's Living Donor page. Back home, family and friends have been putting the effort together to get others to the page, something Gleason said has been tough to stomach given her personal beliefs.
"It's hard getting loud with your kidney, and I didn't want to post anything on Facebook — I'm just a private person like that. I don't want to have anybody's pity," Gleason said. "I was desperate to find a donor, and when I found out my brothers were both unable to do it... I just said, 'I've gotta beg.'"
She said she's been blown away by the support. "It's unbelievable to see," she said. "You don't realize how much support you have until the situation comes up. You really find out who your friends are."
Finding a hero
The Living Donor page allows possible donors to answer a questionnaire, fill out a confidential profile on the person's health and any medical conditions that could block their ability to be a living donor.
The process is confidential, and neither the prospective donor or matched recipient know or learn about each other until after the donation has been made.
To take the questionnaire or learn more, visit mghlivingdonors.org.
