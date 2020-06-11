SALEM — Some North Shore private schools and colleges are making plans to keep students and staff safe from catching COVID-19 this fall by installing plexiglass shields and requiring face masks in public areas, while offering a mix of in-person and online classes.
"We'll repopulate our campus come the fall. What that means, though, is it will be a very different normal," said Salem State University President John Keenan. He spoke during a Zoom meeting Tuesday morning as part of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce's sector reopening series, which focused on the reopening of education.
Instruction will largely be online and remote in the fall, Keenan said. Residence halls will be occupied but will be single-bedroom only, while about a third of classes will be "in seat and live" such as labs, studio classes, first-year classes and others.
The meeting of business leaders comes after the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education put out guidance on June 5 regarding required safety supplies schools will need. It calls for the wearing of masks and class sizes of no more than 10, with "smaller, isolated groups of students assigned to one teacher."
However, it is focused on key supplies that districts might need to start ordering now, with further guidance to come later.
Educational leaders told the region's business leaders how they're struggling to find cleaning supplies, facing budget deficits amid enrollment dips, and finding that online instruction for younger students will not work long term. Meanwhile, they're installing plexiglass in high-trafficked areas, and planning for the possibility of "rolling closures" if the pandemic worsens.
Bishop Fenwick president Thomas Nunan Jr. said: "Our language is about on-campus, it's not about online. When we're talking about the fall, we're talking about being on campus. Now, that's going to look different."
While the school can switch to remote learning, as it was forced to do in March when the pandemic hit, Nunan, said the vast majority of parents and staff he has spoken to told him: "This is not sustainable in the long run and we need to be back on campus."
At Salem State, administrative staff that can work from home in a productive manner will continue to do so, Keenan said. There will be reduced classes in any one academic building at any given time.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks in public, and may be asked to wipe down their desks with a disinfectant wipe before class. Plexiglass panels are being installed throughout campus. Keenan said all these measures are putting a strain on the university's budget, one-third of which comes from the state, which is also struggling financially.
"This is a changing paradigm we need to be prepared for," said Dr. Mark Carlson, the executive director of the Beverly School for the Deaf.
Being on campus, Carlson noted, is also vital as the school serves students year round who are deaf, hard of hearing or who have autism, including during the summer.
About 65% of parents favor sending students back for in-person instruction, he said, with summer school starting July 6. About 6% of parents do not plan to send students back until September.
Rick Sweeney, vice president of external affairs at Gordon College, said the biggest challenge is anticipating what conditions might look like in August.
"We will be actively managing the size of classes. We will rethink the approach of residence halls and common facilities like dining," said Sweeney.
Clair Ward, the head of school at Shore Country Day School in Beverly, said research shows online instruction has diminishing returns for younger students. Shore is an independent school with less than 400 students, ranging from pre-K to ninth grade.
"In other words, it's very clear that a 13-year-old can maintain academic momentum with the right program, whereas a 5-year-old cannot," Ward said.
||||