PEABODY — Even though the city's schools remain closed, the Healthy Peabody Collaborative hasn't let that derail efforts to shine a spotlight on young students offering up some great insight on positive and healthy living. The annual spring tour of the schools is just online now.
Over the past five weeks, the group has been updating its Facebook and Twitter pages with photos of the winners of its two annual Red Ribbon contests, along with the winning entries, going building by building through each of Peabody's eight elementary schools, as well as St. John's.
The tour first began March 10 at the McCarthy School, before schools statewide were shuttered on March 13 to maintain social distancing in the growing coronavirus pandemic. At that assembly, the school's fourth-grade winners of the Positive & Healthy Living Essay contest were recognized, along with third-grade winners of the poster contest, which used the prompt: "What you can do to be a good friend?"
The collaborative says this is part of its effort to implement and unfold layers of a social norms campaign, created by the Search Institute, called the 40 Developmental Assets. One asset building activity asked students to think about what they'd need in their "life pack" — to get them thinking about opportunities, relationships, skills and characteristics they need to be their best self and grow up to become healthy, caring and responsible adults.
The tour resumed, virtually, on March 30 at the Center School, recognizing Maggie, a third-grader who created a poster with all of the things she believes are important to being a good friend.
"If you look closely at Maggie’s poster, we think you’ll find that she has figured out a good recipe for being a good friend," the HPC wrote. "She thinks we should all be kind, share, smile, talk, play, compliment, and have fun, but most of all, include each other! We wish we were meeting Maggie in person to present her with the prize she earned, but will you all join us in congratulating her on a job well done?"
The prize was a gift bag filled with art supplies. Later that week, HPC highlighted Maggie's fourth-grade classmates who won the essay contest. They answered writing prompts ranging from positive role models in their lives to people — and cats named Darth Vader — who love and support them, and what they want to be when they grow up.
Other students wrote about how they want to help the homeless, cancer patients, and more than one student took the opportunity to recognize their parents and siblings.
The essays were judged by Peabody Rotarians while middle school and high school students judged the poster contest.
The Healthy Peabody Collaborative has a few schools left, so check back to their Facebook and Twitter pages in the coming days for more winners.
You can find all the winners and their entries at www.facebook.com/healthypeabodycollaborative or www.twitter.com/healthypeabody.