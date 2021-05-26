BEVERLY — A new program designed to get older adults out of their homes and into the outdoors had a couple of special guests on Wednesday.
Massachusetts Secretary of Elder Affairs Elizabeth Chen, Deputy Secretary of Elder Affairs Robin Lipson and Mayor Mike Cahill joined members of the Beverly Senior Center's Walk in the Woods group on a hike at Long Hill in Beverly.
The Senior Center formed the Walk in the Woods group as part of its effort to break the social isolation of the COVID pandemic and introduce participants to all of the walking trails available in Beverly, according to Council on Aging Director Director MaryAnn Holak.
In addition to Long Hill, the 12 participants have gone on walks at Witches Woods, The Headlands Park, JC Phillips Nature Preserve, Norwood Pond, Sally Milligan Park and Bald Hill.
Chen said her trip to Beverly was her first visit to a senior center program since the pandemic began and that she was "invigorated" by the walk after a long and stressful year of managing COVID at the state level, Holak said.
Funding for the Walk in the Wood program came from a demonstration grant from the Massachusetts Council on Aging. The Senior Center will host another session in the fall for interested older adults with support from the Beverly Hospital community benefits team.
The last walk of this session will take place on Wednesday, June 23, at Lynch Park, where the group will enjoy a celebratory lunch and reading from the journals they have been writing after each walk, Holak said.
