DANVERS — Osborn Tavern on Thursday will appeal a three-day suspension of its liquor license before the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
The suspension stems from an incident last August in which police allege three women at the tavern were over-served — an allegation the tavern strongly denies.
This is the second appeal to come before the ABCC for the tavern, at 49 Maple St., in the past two years. The restaurant successfully appealed a six-day license suspension — three to be served and three to be held in abeyance for a year — last August. That suspension resulted from two incidents of alleged over-serving on Nov. 2 and 10, 2018.
Attorney James Cote, who represents the tavern, was confident Monday that Osborn Tavern would again win its appeal.
"We appealed before on a similar incident and we won it on appeal," he said, "because they didn't have the proper evidence to find that we were liable for over-serving."
As for the most recent incident, the Board of Selectmen voted 4-1 on Oct. 15, 2019, to suspend Osborn Tavern's liquor license for three days, held in abeyance for one year, for three counts of allegedly selling alcoholic beverages to a drunken person, a violation of state law.
The incident took place on the night of Aug. 30, 2019, when police were dispatched to the tavern after someone reported a drunken woman getting into a car.
"The responding officers located this female sitting inside a parked vehicle and determined that she was intoxicated," police Chief Patrick Ambrose wrote in a notification of the violation, dated Sept. 12. "This female informed officers that she had been drinking inside Osborne [sic] Tavern with her two daughters and she wanted to leave."
The officers found the daughters inside the bar and determined both were also intoxicated.
"All three females were unfit to drive and were provided transportation home," Ambrose reported.
The police report by Officer Michael Lima stated that the woman in the car "was unsteady on her feet and her eyes were red and glossy," and that she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. The woman told the officer she only had three drinks.
Lima gave a similar description of one of the daughters, while the other daughter "appeared to be the least intoxicated out of the group."
Sgt. Peter Shabowich, police said, spoke with manager and Osborn Tavern principal Joel Hartnett, and asked to speak with the bartender, who produced the bar tab for the three women. The tab was opened at 8:59 p.m. and was closed at 11:08 p.m., during which the women were served 10 drinks, police said.
Ambrose said one woman was served three Kahlua drinks, another was served three 16-ounce Shipwreck beers and a shot of Fireball whisky, and the third was served two Tito vodka drinks and a Fireball shot.
Tavern disputes report
Cote's notice of appeal, filed last fall, questions the police's evidence in the case.
"The police arrived and she was merely sitting in the car. The police determined, not sure how, that she was intoxicated," he wrote.
Cote said that the officer who found the woman's daughters in the tavern states "that they were intoxicated, however no tests were done at the site on any of the three women."
He also notes that Hartnett cooperated with police, and that the tavern showed them the women's bar tab.
"Testimony at the hearing by the owner provided that the woman did not appear to be intoxicated at any point, were not loud or boisterous and caused no trouble," Cote wrote. "The police did not arrest any of the three women, did not administer field sobriety tests including breathylizer [sic] and simply gave the women a ride home. Osborn acted responsibly by cooperating with the police and by only serving the three women three drinks over a more than two-hour period."
Cote wrote that case law requires evidence that a patron's inebriation be obvious to those working at the bar at the time they were sold drinks.
"Evidence of apparent intoxication at some point later in time does not by itself suffice to show the patrons' intoxication was evident at the time the last drink was served," Cote wrote.
According to Cote, the three-day suspension was "arbitrary and capricious and unfair given the true facts."
November 2018 incidents
Town records show the two prior incidents from November 2018 resulted in Osborn Tavern's license being suspended for one day, on Jan. 2, 2019, because a one-day suspension had been held in abeyance by selectmen for one year on Sept. 6, 2018.
But it was the six-day suspension Osborn Tavern appealed to the ABCC. A hearing was held on April 2, 2019, and the commission ruled in favor of the tavern that August.
The Nov. 2, 2018, incident, according to the commission's decision, involved a couple arguing with patrons. Police later determined the couple were drunk. The woman was placed in protective custody and the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but no Breathalyzer or field sobriety tests were performed. Police determined they had purchased three Coors Light beers and drank two. The bartender told police the couple "were not intoxicated when they arrived at Osborn Tavern."
The second incident, on the early morning of Nov. 10, 2018, involved a man sleeping in his car in a town parking lot. The officer found signs of intoxication, including the man's eyes being glassy with a strong odor or alcohol coming from him. The man told police he had been at Osborn Tavern and drank two beers. The officer took him into protective custody, determining he was too drunk to perform a field sobriety test. A Breathalyzer test showed a reading of .147%, with the legal blood alcohol limit being .08%, and the man later told police he drank four beers and four "jello shots" as coworkers took rounds buying drinks, the decision said.
The ABCC found there was a lack of evidence to show there were "open and obvious signs of visible intoxication" in both cases before or during the time these patrons had been served.
The hearing scheduled for Thursday before the ABCC was supposed to take place on Jan. 10, but it was rescheduled because Lima was recovering from a leg injury, town records show.
