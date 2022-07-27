About ‘My Story’
“My Story: Bringing Beverly Back From The Brink,” by former Mayor Bill Scanlon, was published by Historic Beverly. Net proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Beverly Rotary Club Foundation, Harborlight Community Partners and Historic Beverly.
Orders for hardcover and paperback editions start July 27, with a pre-publication discount available until Aug. 4. Order online at historicbeverly.net; in person at Historic Beverly, 117 Cabot St., Beverly; or by phone at 978-922-1186, ext. 0. Books can also be ordered at Lobsterfest on Aug. 3 at Lynch Park in Beverly.
A presentation and book-signing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at Chianti, 285 Cabot St., Beverly. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are strongly encouraged to events@historicbeverly.net.