Absent school board member to resign Dec. 31

BEVERLY — A School Committee member who has not attended a meeting in nearly two months now says she will officially step down at the end of the year.
Kelley Ferretti had announced on Sept. 23 that she planned to resign due to a "lack of respect and professionalism" on the committee. She walked out of that meeting at Beverly Middle School and has not returned since.
But Ferretti is still officially on the committee and continues to be paid her $5,866 annual stipend. She said Thursday that she has remained active with her duties and responsibilities, including responding to constituents, reviewing School Committee materials, and watching all of the meetings.
"My formal written resignation allows the process of replacing me to begin and finalize the selected (Ward 2) school committee representative in the coming weeks," Ferretti said in a text message.
She did not respond to questions about why she stopped attending meetings. Her absence has forced other School Committee members to take on some of her responsibilities and has left Ward 2 residents without representation at these committee meetings.
The School Committee has been holding meetings in-person, and members also have the option of participating remotely. Mayor Mike Cahill, who is a member of the committee, said there is no provision in the city charter that governs attendance by School Committee members.
"That's between Mrs. Ferretti and her constituents when you get right down to it," Cahill said. "They're the ones who elected her. I appreciate and understand why she decided to step down from her position and I wish her well."
Now that Ferretti has submitted her resignation, School Committee President Rachael Abell said, the committee can proceed with the process of choosing a replacement. The city charter requires the School Committee and City Council to meet jointly to choose a successor if a School Committee member resigns before the last four months of their term. Ferretti's two-year term expires at the end of 2021.
Abell said the committee has not formally requested candidates, but a number of Ward 2 residents have already expressed interest in the position.
Ferretti's absence has left the School Committee operating with six members. Abell has assumed Ferretti's role as chair of the policy review committee as well as Ferretti's position on the city's financial forecasting committee. John Mullady has replaced Ferretti as chair of the standing committee on curriculum, instruction, and student life.
Ferretti is also the secretary of the School Committee, and therefore responsible for reviewing meeting minutes. Abell has also been filling that role. The committee will take nominations for a new secretary at its meeting on Tuesday, Abell said.
Abell declined to comment further on Ferretti's absences.
