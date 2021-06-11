WENHAM — Twenty-eight graduates, their families and staff members celebrated a successful end to their time at the Academy at Penguin Hall on Friday afternoon.

The all-girls private high school held its graduation program in-person on the South Lawn of the campus in Wenham. Director of Admissions Dean Tsouvalas delivered a welcome address, followed by speeches from school president Molly Martins and graduating students Caitlin Robinson, Catherine Martins and Nachelle Duque, who was the Student Leadership Council President this year.

The school first opened in 2015.

 

The graduates:

Fiona Brymer

Morgan Comito

Norah Como

Arielle Cushinksy

Skylar D’Andrea

Sydney DiGiulio

Nachelle Duque

Tess Gordon

Kelly Graber

Nell Grady

Hayden Groves

Zoe Hoxha

Cori Iantosca

Adriana Kotler

Alexandria Lang

Anh Le

Catherine Martins

Abby Mastrocola

Bea Mendes

Molly O’Handley

Charlotte Patience

Paige Peters

Morgan Phippen

Abby Prince

Allison Riley

Caitlin Robinson

Ashley Slivka

Taylor Willis

 

