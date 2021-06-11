WENHAM — Twenty-eight graduates, their families and staff members celebrated a successful end to their time at the Academy at Penguin Hall on Friday afternoon.
The all-girls private high school held its graduation program in-person on the South Lawn of the campus in Wenham. Director of Admissions Dean Tsouvalas delivered a welcome address, followed by speeches from school president Molly Martins and graduating students Caitlin Robinson, Catherine Martins and Nachelle Duque, who was the Student Leadership Council President this year.
The school first opened in 2015.
The graduates:
Fiona Brymer
Morgan Comito
Norah Como
Arielle Cushinksy
Skylar D’Andrea
Sydney DiGiulio
Nachelle Duque
Tess Gordon
Kelly Graber
Nell Grady
Hayden Groves
Zoe Hoxha
Cori Iantosca
Adriana Kotler
Alexandria Lang
Anh Le
Catherine Martins
Abby Mastrocola
Bea Mendes
Molly O’Handley
Charlotte Patience
Paige Peters
Morgan Phippen
Abby Prince
Allison Riley
Caitlin Robinson
Ashley Slivka
Taylor Willis