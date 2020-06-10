SALEM — The in-law apartment issue could soon come to a head before the City Council, though its future is in doubt.
The ordinance is aimed at making it easier for homeowners to add what are formally known as "accessory dwelling unit." It's gradually worked its way through the City Council after being reintroduced earlier this year. A similar proposal failed in 2019 after gaining the support of six members of the 11-member council; a two-thirds "supermajority" is required for zoning changes.
The 2020 version was co-sponsored by eight city councilors, seven of whom have continued to vote in favor of the ordinance. But the eighth — Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez — has switched sides on the issue.
The matter was tabled at the City Council meeting held on May 28.
Dominguez said he is concerned with the proposal's inclusion of a 25% rent cap reduction, which lowers rent levels to 25% less than fair-market rent, in exchange for a tax exemption benefiting the property owner.
"There was some compromise, which I applaud — 25%," Dominguez said. "But that isn't enough. That 25% doesn't really address the need for affordability in Salem."
"We need to look at the median income for the people in Salem. The median income from the housing department isn't reflective of Salem," Dominguez said. "We all understand that we're in this together, and this isn't a one-way situation. It's a two-way situation, where everyone's concerns have to be on the table."
Dueling petitions
About a week after the issue was tabled, two petitions appeared on petition platform Change.org, one calling for the City Council to support the ordinance and the other pushing for it to be opposed. The five-day-old, pro-ADU petition had well beyond 500 signatures gathered as of Tuesday afternoon. The other — signed and shared by Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble — was quickly approaching 200 signatures after just three days.
The petition supporting the ordinance said most Salem residents are in favor of ADUs, "but those are not the voices being heard by the City Council."
The petition was put together by Salem Together, led by Graysen M. Ocasio, publisher of the Rainbow Times, and Times Editor-in-Chief Nicole Lashomb.
Ocasio said he was "tired of writing to city councilors-at-large, who either are opposed or flip-flop on this issue, who run to represent the convenience of a very conservative and small but loud Salem right."
Lashomb noted a recent meeting with heavily pro-ADU comments from residents, and how as councilors discussed it later in the meeting, she "was stunned to see some councilors be completely unmoved by the testimony and instead voted in what appeared to be based on aligned personal and/or special interests."
"With 542 signatures so far in a four-day window, we believe that proof of concept is being more than well accomplished," Lashomb said. "These are tangible results that the council cannot dismiss. If they do continue to dismiss it, we will reassess our next steps."
The anti-ADU petition comes from from Salem resident Steve Kapantais, a noted advocate for handicap-accessibility matters in the city.
"This zoning change would increase our density and put further strain on our infrastructure," Kapantis wrote in his petition.
Kapantais highlighted a bylaw in Wellfleet and quoted a housing consultant in the area saying that rent caps "are not attractive to potential landlords, and thus not working to create more rental housing."
The issue doesn't appear on the City Council's agenda for Thursday's meeting.
Generally, matters that don't appear on an agenda can't be discussed, but because it was tabled at the last meeting, it can be taken off the table by a motion from any councilor, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons.
