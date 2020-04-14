SALEM — In its decision earlier this month allowing pretrial defendants to seek release due to COVID-19, the state Supreme Judicial Court included a list of offenses that would be excluded from consideration.
Eric Jalbert was charged with one of those excluded offenses, trafficking in fentanyl over 10 grams, after police found what is now alleged to be three times that amount of the synthetic opiate, more than 30 grams, hidden in a fake soda can in a Salem apartment in January 2019. He’s been held on $50,000 bail in the case.
But on Tuesday, the former Salem man was ordered freed from custody to await trial at his mother’s home in Beverly, after his attorney told a Salem Superior Court judge that Jalbert had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Middleton Jail.
According to a court filing, Jalbert, 31, began suffering symptoms on April 2, and was tested the following day. He was confirmed positive on April 4. After eight days in isolation at the jail, a nurse practitioner for the jail’s health care provider, Wellpoint, concluded that he was recovered.
The Middleton Jail has had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, first reported last week. According to a weekly report to the special master overseeing the court system’s response to the pandemic, the jail had 35 positive cases among inmates, eight among the correctional officers and two other workers, as of Monday.
Jalbert’s lawyer, Amy Sixt, declined to comment when reached by a reporter after the hearing, which was conducted by telephone with Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman.
It’s a ruling that two North Shore families are struggling to understand. They believe that Jalbert’s association with their family members, Kyle Kohler and Justina Hebert, led to their deaths, though prosecutors do not have evidence specifically linking Jalbert to the overdoses that killed them.
“I feel defeated by this news,” said Lucy Kohler, who since her son’s death in 2017 has become an activist on behalf of parents who have lost children to the opiate crisis. She said she remains hopeful, however, that the case will soon be resolved. She has attended nearly every proceeding in the case — but because courthouses are closed, could not attend Tuesday’s hearing.
Charlene Utne, a cousin of Hebert, said she doesn’t understand why he cannot recover at the jail. “They need a spot in the jail to isolate them, not just let them out,” she said.
In the special master’s weekly report, a total of 32 inmates have been released from Middleton Jail as of Monday.
The hearings have been conducted by videoconference, with attorneys arguing by phone.
Prosecutor John Brennan opposed the release of Jalbert, who had been set to plead guilty last week under the terms of a plea agreement, a hearing that has now been postponed until June 8 at the earliest.
He acknowledged in his filing that the agreement calls for the charge to be reduced to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, a lesser offense that is not on the list of excluded charges issued by the SJC, if Jalbert pleads guilty.
Still, Brennan argued in his motion that Jalbert’s release poses both an unreasonable danger to the community and a very high risk of flight, the two factors that the SJC said judges could consider in denying release to someone who otherwise would qualify based on the nature of their charges.
“As the defendant has been given and will continue to receive appropriate medical treatment at the Middleton (Jail), there is not sufficient reason to release him from custody,” the prosecutor said in his filing.
The judge disagreed, reducing Jalbert’s $50,000 bail to personal recognizance, with conditions that include a GPS monitoring bracelet (which cannot be installed right away), house arrest, and self-quarantine for 14 days after his release, and a requirement that he call the probation department twice a week.
