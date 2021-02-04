BEVERLY — A judge on Wednesday said he's not going to second-guess Middleton Jail officials who want to delay a COVID-19 vaccination to a 65-year-old inmate who tested positive for the virus a month ago.
Bruce Gunn, who is charged with first-degree murder in the March 13, 2020, shooting death of Donald Fogg Jr., 50, in his Beverly home, is being held without bail pending a trial that is now scheduled for late November.
Gunn's attorney, Scott Gleason, asked Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler to order the sheriff's department to give Gunn a vaccination, after learning that the jail plans to hold off until 90 days have passed since the positive test.
Gunn tested positive "a month, a month and a half ago" for the virus, although he remained asymptomatic and did not require treatment, his lawyer told the judge.
Gleason said jail officials told him they're following CDC guidelines that recommend waiting to give the vaccine. He said he believes the jail is misinterpreting the recommendations, however, and that the waiting period is for people who were treated with convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies. Gleason admits his client was "lucky" given his age.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, who was not in court, said in an interview later Wednesday that he is following the guidance of the jail's medical provider, Wellpath, which in turn is following CDC and other medical guidance that indicates that someone who has had the virus is believed to have immunity for at least 90 days.
The jail began administering the Moderna vaccine last month. About half of the population at Middleton Jail has received shots so far. About 187 people have been found not to be eligible due either to a recent positive test or another underlying condition such as allergies.
"It's all driven by our medical experts," said Coppinger, who explained that any of the prisoners in his three facilities who have tested positive within the past 90 days will be offered the shots as that 90-day period expires.
"They've been breaking out like crazy over there, through no fault of their own, they're doing a terrific job but it is what it is," Gleason said.
But Drechsler said he doesn't believe he has the authority to overrule the sheriff regarding medical treatment — and even if he did, he's not inclined to do so, given the need among vulnerable members of the general public and no input from the jail on how they set the policy.
"I'm not here to give an opinion on whether they have protection available to them that most members of the public do not have," said Drechsler, who later added that the vaccine is currently "coveted" by the general public, including people in vulnerable groups and those over 65.
The concept of providing vaccines to incarcerated individuals has been a controversial one, with some states reversing earlier decisions to prioritize people in prisons and jails in the face of criticism that members of the general public, including seniors and people with underlying medical issues that put them at higher risk, have had to wait.
But jails and prisons, where people live in close conditions, unable to "socially distance," have been "hot spots" for outbreaks during the past 11 months. There were outbreaks at Middleton Jail in October and December. One person with pre-existing medical conditions died there. The jail began administering the vaccine late last month in hopes of curbing future outbreaks.
Outbreaks inside jails and prisons can also be tied to cases outside the facilities as well, when employees or contractors providing services potentially bring it in or out.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced in December that the state's jail and prison population, roughly 13,000 (along with officers and employees working with them), would be in the first phase of vaccine distribution.
"I think this court has limited jurisdiction over the jail to do anything," said Drechsler. "We can order them to bring people here and bring people back ... I do not though, view this court to have the ability to micromanage the health care in the jail."
Gleason disputed that. "You're simply making a mistake," he said, citing instances where judges have ordered prisoners to be provided a particular medication. "Of course you've got the power." He said his client is also part of that vulnerable population prioritized to receive the vaccine due to his age.
"Mr. Gleason, I don't have the power to order anyone (to be given) the COVID vaccine right now," Drechsler responded. The governor may have set out a time frame for distribution, but "that's not an order of the court, that's a discretionary order of the governor."
"This court is not going to order anyone at the jail to give someone the COVID vaccine," said Drechsler. "If you disagree with it, you can file a civil suit."
He said it would be improper to order an elected official to give someone a shot without first giving that official a chance to explain their position.
"If you wish to pursue this, you need to serve it on the sheriff's legal counsel, give them an opportunity to file an opposition," said Drechsler.
"I'm going to get tied up in bureaucracy, in a civil suit, when we're talking about something they've got plenty of, vaccine," Gleason said. "They're looking for people to give it out to."
He went on to say he's been met with a "stone wall" at the jail. "No one will give it without an order from the judge, so fine, I come to the judge," he said, in a raised voice.
Drechsler interrupted, saying that it's within the sheriff's discretion to set the policy on who gets shots now and what guidance to follow.
"I haven't heard how they exercise their discretion," said Drechsler. If Gleason wants to make the case, the judge said, "I want them served. I want to hear their response. I'm not going to order the sheriff to do anything without giving them an opportunity to be heard. I'm not a doctor. I don't know whether they had reason for doing that or not."
Fogg's murder took place last March just days before the pandemic shut down courthouses and led to stay-at-home orders.
Gunn was arrested about a month and a half after the shooting; he was among the first defendants indicted once grand jury proceedings resumed.
Gleason has asked multiple times to schedule a bail hearing for Gunn, who as a defendant awaiting trial in a first-degree murder — and who has a nearly five-decade criminal history dating to the early 1970s, including 20 years in federal prison on gun charges — was an unlikely candidate for pretrial. Wednesday's hearing had been set as a bail hearing as well, but Gleason withdrew that request before asking Drechsler to instead order the vaccine be provided to his client.
Gleason did convince Drechsler to set a trial date in the case, saying he is ready to take it to a jury. But Drechsler warned that the pandemic-induced backlog of cases means that in reality, Gunn's trial may not take place until next year.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
