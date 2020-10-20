SALEM — Next summer may mark the end of Forest River Park's yearslong pool drought.
With major steps to launch the $10 million project expected next month, officials are looking to open Forest River's new pool facilities in July, according to Jenna Ide, the city's projects coordinator.
While Forest River Park has transformed as part of a drainage project tied to Canal Street, the pools were shut down in 2017. The larger pool was 110 years old at the time and was draining enough water into Salem Harbor for the pool's water level to drop 6 inches on a typical day. Off-season, water would flow in the other direction — from Salem Harbor into the pool — making repairs and painting nearly impossible.
The replacement project "encompasses the main elements it did previously — the pool, associated bathhouse — with a community room, concessions, office space," Ide said. "We'll also have a filter building that'll also include a first-aid area for lifeguards."
The project pairs the pool replacement with other upgrades throughout the park.
"It includes trails, walking paths, accessible trails," Ide said. "There will be educational signage and a sort of splash pad, though I'd more call it an 'art-integrated water feature,' outside of the pool fence line."
The project will also rebuild the shoreline along the cove, which was impacted by the decommissioned pool's construction as a salt water-filled pool in 1919. That, with the community room also included, will introduce several avenues for Park and Recreation programming, according to department director Trish O'Brien.
"The pool itself will be a little smaller than the old pool, but we're incorporating the splash pad to extend the season a little bit," O'Brien said. "Then our plan is to hope the YMCA will still continue" running the pool.
Last week, the City Council approved a $1.1 million spending request to start demolition work on the pool and bathhouse in November. Ide said the city will likely ask for the rest of the money for the project at a City Council meeting in November.
The project itself has been difficult to pull together, but that's because of everything going into it, according to City Councilor Josh Turiel, who's ward includes Forest River Park.
"We've been without the pool for three years, and in fairness, it has taken a long time to work out the design, deal with the environmental issues, make a plan to maximize accessibility and maximize the opportunity to get further community usage out of the site," Turiel said. "There are a lot of factors that made this not a straight-forward 'hey, tear out the pool and build another.'"
Paired with plans to swap Pioneer Village on the outskirts of the park with Camp Naumkeag by Salem Willows, the entire park becomes better organized and cohesive, according to Turiel.
"It's going to be more cohesive. You're going to have better use of space. You're going to have more usable facilities," Turiel said. "We're going to have a park that's more resilient, and that, I think is an enormous improvement right there."
