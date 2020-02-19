SALEM — Two housing-creation programs are going before the City Council, but one of them could face stiff opposition yet again.
The council will soon hold a public hearing on a reborn "Accessory Dwelling Unit" ordinance, which was filed with the council on Feb. 13. The ordinance, already dispatched to the council's ordinance committee, is a revised version of a controversial proposal that was ultimately rejected by the council in October amid personal attacks and sniping between members.
At the same time, the council is expected to receive an "inclusionary zoning" package for its regular meeting next week. Inclusionary zoning, long called for by some residents in Salem, would require new developments of six units or more to include affordable units in a project.
ADU returns with adjustments
The Accessory Dwelling Unit rules were drafted by officials to allow more homeowners to create in-law-style apartments within their homes, giving them another revenue stream and at the same time increasing housing stock and lowering demand for apartments in the city. Opponents fought the proposal, however, for the potential it had to bring increased density into single-family neighborhoods and other places not zoned for multifamily housing.
Rejected proposals can return to the council the calendar year after they were defeated.
The new ADU ordinance is "very similar to the ordinance we proposed last year," said Amanda Chiancola, a senior planner for the city. "This time, we're packaging it with a couple supplemental programs ... to help strengthen it."
One such addition is a loan program to "allow someone to apply for funds. If they get the money, it puts a restriction that (the unit) has to be affordable," Chiancola said. The other is a tax break program to be sent to the state Legislature.
"If you want to apply for a tax exemption on the portion of your home you have as an ADU, then you'd have to restrict that unit to a household that doesn't earn more than 60% of the area median income," Chiancola said, "and you have to rent it for fair-market value."
The ordinance also brings in new "dimensional standards" governing the size of new construction. The rules "were implied last time, but now (the ordinance) just mentions it," Chiancola said. That includes a requirement that new structures can't be more than 18 feet tall, a direct response to concerns from some about the possible height of buildings being built for ADUs. The units don't have to be attached to the home.
Two votes already against
That concern was in part expressed by Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble, who has already voiced his opposition to the updated ordinance.
"You're taking all the single-family neighborhoods and giving (homeowners) the ability to make it two-family," Dibble said. "Those homeowners bought a quality of life they believed in, to live in a single-family neighborhood, and now we might be pinning neighbors against neighbors when they want to put a second family in an attic or basement."
Also already opposed is Ward 4 Councilor Tim Flynn, who was among the five opposed to the ordinance last year.
"I'm still going to stay a no-vote," Flynn said. "You've got the Witchcraft Heights area, and then off of Barcelona, Ravenna — those parts out there are all single-family homes. I actually did talk to people who told me they bought their houses (because of the zoning). They don't think it's fair making an investment, a purchase in the city, and having a change like this."
To pass, any zoning ordinance or change to the zoning map requires a supermajority. That means eight councilors out of 11 need to approve the change. This ordinance has fueled discussions by some Salem residents to support larger efforts for Massachusetts to pass zoning reforms that would only require a simple majority to pass.
Affordability mandated
The inclusionary zoning proposal was discussed in Salem at housing forums held in early 2019.
"If a developer is building residential units, it requires them to set aside a portion of their units as affordable," Chiancola said. "That can be at different thresholds, and in Salem, we're looking at six units being the threshold. So, for a developer building six new units, they need to include 10% of those units as affordable."
Inclusionary zoning has been used for several years by other communities in the region and elsewhere — often cities and towns that are shy of the state's required threshold — as a way to gradually increase their affordable housing inventory toward meeting that mandate and ward off larger, controversial Chapter 40B projects. In Salem, the city is already over that threshold.
The new ordinance will also address "fractional units," which Chiancola said comes up when a developer might for example be building 15 units. By the math, 10% would be 1.5, rounding up to two — so some developers might build 14 units instead to dodge the requirement for a second affordable unit.
"We have a formula in the ordinance that says you can either pay 0.4 of what it costs to build the unit, and that money would go to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board," Chiancola said, "or they can build the unit."
The ADU rules were sent to the City Council's ordinance committee for a future joint public hearing with the Planning Board. Planners, meanwhile, will get the inclusionary zoning rules "to the City Council for next week," Chiancola said. It will likely be sent to committee as well.
The two packages work to address the city's housing crisis, but they aren't tied to each other, according to Chiancola.
"Sure, you could have accessory dwelling units and not inclusionary zoning," she said. "But all of these pieces need to be done."
