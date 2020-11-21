SALEM — Starting Sunday, the city is offering three days of free COVID-19 testing for Salem residents only.
The free, drive-up testing runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, through Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Salem Willows parking lot. Testing from 8 to 9 a.m. on Sunday and Tuesday is reserved for Salem residents who are 65 years or older.
Proof of Salem residency, through either an official government ID or a current utility bill showing name and address, is required. Those arriving for testing will not be asked to show proof of insurance or U.S. citizenship.
The test is conducted via nasal swab. Residents can expect to receive results within 24 to 48 hours of being tested. There is no pre-registration, and residents do not need to exhibit symptoms to get tested.
This round of testing is offered through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network. It is in addition to the ongoing testing available at Old Town Hall and Salem High School through the state's Stop the Spread program. Stop the Spread testing sites are open to all Massachusetts residents.
For more details, visit www.salem.com/scan.
— Cheryl Richardson
