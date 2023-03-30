The Anti-Defamation League recently announced that antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism hit their highest level ever recorded in Massachusetts, and nationally, in 2022.
The report was released just weeks after the ADL published another alarming trend: That incidents of white supremacy propaganda are also at the highest levels they’ve been recorded at in the United States, with those incidents increasing 72% in Massachusetts alone between 2021 and 2022.
“The continuing increase in antisemitic incidents in the region and across the country should dispel, once and for all, the myth that antisemitism is a problem of the past,” ADL New England Interim Regional Director Peggy Shukur said in a statement.
Massachusetts saw 152 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism last year, a 41% increase from 2021, according to the ADL’s report. That’s higher than the 32% increase of these actions across New England and the 36% increase nationwide over the same amount of time, putting Massachusetts at number six in terms of states with the highest rates of antisemitic incidents.
Incidents of vandalism also increased by 41% in the state, incidents of harassment increased by 38% and four antisemitic assaults were reported, compared to two assaults in the Bay State the year before. Events like this or incidents of white supremacy propaganda occurred in 71 of Massachusetts cities and towns last year, the ADL said. In 2021, that was the case for 54 communities.
The ADL began recording this data in 1979. Last year, 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the nation were reported to the organization — the highest ever.
“Behind every one of these numbers are people who have experienced the harm, fear, intimidation and pain that reverberates from each of these incidents,” Shukur said.
Antisemitism bled into K-12 schools in Massachusetts last year often by vandalizing school buildings with swastikas, as was the case in Danvers last winter. Jewish institutions have been vandalized in the state, and hateful propaganda was found on Saugus and Danvers overpasses, North Shore front lawns and even the Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2022.
Rabbi David Kudan of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester said that while this news is alarming, it isn’t all that surprising.
“Wherever we live, we’ve been from somewhere else. We’ve always been a convenient scapegoat,” Kudan said. “But I think that people have come to realize that the way Jews and other minorities are treated is often an indication of the degree of general malaise and intolerance in a society.”
Jews have to consider how to stay safe when gathering or going about in their daily lives, he said. But they also overcome fear and, despite thousands of years of discrimination, continue to live fully in their religion.
“(To be hopeful) is a learned response that comes naturally to us. and hope is also a stance,” Kudan said.
“When we make a decision to live with hope, it doesn’t mean that we are oblivious to reality, or that we know for certainty that everything will turn out in a positive way,” he continued. “But we adopt a kind of a philosophy, a hopeful approach, so that we can see the possibility for a better future.”
