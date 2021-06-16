'Adorable and friendly' kittens expected to go quickly 

SALEM — The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem is looking for homes for 28 kittens that just arrived from Tennessee.
The tiny 8-week old fluff balls are part of a larger group of 60 kittens that arrived in Massachusetts on Tuesday, the shelter announced. Another 32 kittens will be sent to the MSPCA's Cape Cod location in Centerville.
They'll be available for adoption starting on Friday, after a 48-hour quarantine.
The Northeast Animal Shelter is keeping in place some of the changes made during the coronavirus pandemic, including requiring appointments for potential adopters.
“Our appointment-based adoption strategy has replicated the magic of coming into the shelter to meet adoptable animals without fully opening to walk-through traffic that too often doesn’t result in animals going home," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and interim executive director of the Northeast Animal Shelter.
Anyone interested in adopting can call for an appointment.
“We anticipate that these cats will go quickly as interest in adoption remains historically high, and these are young and really friendly cats,” said Keiley.