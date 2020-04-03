AdviniaCare is delaying its plans to convert its Wilmington nursing home into a COVID-19 recovery center and relocate residents to its other facilities, including in Salem.
This is after test results found 51 out of 98 who were slated to leave were positive for the coronavirus, although asymptomatic, the company said Friday.
Residents who tested positive will be isolated and receive specialized care. Staff will also undergo testing.
"To say we are surprised by the findings would be an understatement," said Chris Hannon, an executive for the operator of the facility. "Considering how aggressive we have been, this points to how insidious this virus is; we are fighting an invisible enemy."
