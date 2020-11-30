SALEM — Surrounded by friends and family, Tanis Price slowly rolled his motorized wheelchair backward onto a ramp leading to a small metal platform. He looked to one person, then another, and asked "am I on it?"
"It," in this case, is a swing — but not any swing. Made of metal plates and chrome chains, this one represents a small line item on a $140,000 package of handicap-accessible upgrades to one of Bentley Academy Innovation School's playgrounds.
He watched as his mother lifted the metal ramp in front of him and secured it with two links of chrome chains as Tim Flynn, a city councilor representing Price's neighborhood, held the roughly $2,500 swing in place.
Once the 18-year-old was secured, his years-long mission was realized with a gentle shove from behind. He swung forward, then behind, then forward again. A smile grew from the corners of his blue fabric mask as he pointed at the ground underneath him — a neon green rubberized surface that sinks underfoot like you're walking on pillows.
"That's my favorite color, because it's bright and inviting," he said, resting his arms in his lap as his hands loosely wrapped around chains acting like a seatbelt. "I was really excited the first day we came here and it was here."
Price is wheelchair-bound due to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. His quest for the swing suited for wheelchairs has twice put him in front of the City Council and in other meetings with city officials going back to 2018.
With the overall project delayed this year from COVID-19, the swing is the second handicap-accessible play structure to hit a city park this year, following a piece installed at the playground on Salem Common several months ago. That work cost about $40,000 and added "the whirl," as it's affectionately called, along with accessible pathways, said Patricia O'Brien, Salem's parks and recreation director.
The work at Bentley, however, was much bigger scale than just the swing, O'Brien said.
"There's a lot more pavement there now," O'Brien said. "It wasn't just the swing. It's an entire accessible pathway all the way around, and pavement — which is great, because it's solid and easily accessible for everyone."
That isn't a point to be understated. The swing set surface at Bentley now has a surprisingly thick cushion to it. It's squishy enough to protect a falling child in the same way soft chunks of mulch or pieces of rubber material would, while also being stable enough to support a 400-pound set of wheels like that of Price's wheelchair.
Swinging on a more traditional swing next to him, Price ally Chrissy Derby said the upgrade is a lot more to those with disabilities than something fun to play on.
"This is human rights," Derby said as Price continued to move back and forth just a few feet away. "This is dignity, to be able to play with your friends. Every kid should be able to play with their friends whether they're handicapped, autistic or blind."
Flynn has worked with Price since "Day One," the moment Flynn was first sworn in as a city councilor in 2018. The two have formed a partnership, with Flynn bestowing upon Price the honorary title of "assistant Ward 4 councilor."
"I've been following Tanis' lead," Flynn said, "and he's taught me that this is one of the most important investments the city can make."
More playground upgrades are being discussed in the years ahead, with the City Council currently reviewing a $16 million loan to pay for extensive work within Salem's "Signature Parks" program from now to 2026. That bond with other grants and saved cash will bring more than $30 million in upgrades to a half-dozen parks over the next five years, including the Common, Salem Willows and Winter Island.
"In terms of the accessibility of all of our new projects, this is all incorporated," O'Brien said. "The variants in equipment often for an accessible playground... the engineers have to come up with a little bit of ideas, but the accessible paths, accessible routes for children is the biggest priority so they aren't isolated."
That said, "the city is committed to completing all the accessibility upgrades from the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) transition report," O'Brien said, "and we look forward to continuing to include accessibility features in all our future park plans."
