SALEM — The former head of North Shore Elder Services is appealing to Gov. Charlie Baker to stop the state's plan to transfer nursing home residents to create temporary COVID-19 treatment centers.
Paul Lanzikos, a Beverly resident who also served as Massachusetts' secretary of elder affairs and is a member of the state's public health council, said the practice will lead to deaths among the frail and elderly residents being forced to move.
"I fully understand and support the need to quickly and creatively access space and care resources to address the immediate crisis," Lanzikos wrote in his letter to Baker on Wednesday. "However, a solution should not be at the expense of literally the most frail and vulnerable of the Commonwealth’s residents, who are our family members whether by blood relationship or fellow citizenship."
The state is planning to turn several nursing homes into temporary "step-down" treatment centers for stable COVID-19 patients in an effort to free up hospital beds for patients who are in more serious condition. Baker's office said Thursday is was it the process of securing 1,000 beds.
As part of the plan, some patients from the 142-bed AdviniaCare nursing home in Wilmington that will be turned into a COVID-19 center are scheduled to be transferred to the AdviniaCare nursing home Salem next week, according to Pointe Group Care, the company that operates both facilities. The exact number of patients coming to Salem was uncertain. AdviniaCare in Salem is the former Grosvenor Park nursing home on Loring Hills Avenue in Vinnin Square.
A spokesman for Pointe Group Care said all of the patients who will be transferred to Salem and other facilities will be tested for COVID-19 before the move. The company said it is "taking extreme care to minimize any potential negative effects from the transfer."
In his letter to Baker, Lanzikos said evidence shows that, even in the best of circumstances, transfer of nursing home residents is "psychologically and physically traumatic." He cited studies showing that transferred residents have mortality rates two to four times higher than comparable residents who are not transferred, and that death was "frequent within hours or days of transfer."
In an interview, Lanzikos said the transfers will be even more traumatic because family members are not allowed to visit nursing homes during the pandemic. He said the transfers will also place more pressure on staff at nursing homes. Most nursing homes across the state have been operating under capacity, which is why there are open beds, he said.
"Now you bring in all these residents, many of them who are going to be confused and disoriented, and it's just going to add more care burden to existing staff," he said.
The Massachusetts Advocates for Nursing Home Reform is also opposing the transfers. The organization, along with other advocates, wrote a letter to state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders saying the plan "puts nursing home residents in great and unnecessary jeopardy."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.