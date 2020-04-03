SALEM — A week after family members of people with developmental disabilities raised alarms about a lack of coordinated planning for potential coronavirus outbreaks in group homes and other state facilities, one person has died and nearly four dozen others have tested positive.
A spokesman for the Department of Developmental Services prefaced that information by citing the total population of group homes in Massachusetts, approximately 11,100.
Of that, the vast majority live in privately-operated homes that are under contract to the state.
As of Friday there were 44 residents and 42 employees who had tested positive, said Christopher Klaskin, a spokesman for the agency.
"We now know the virus has made its way into group homes and other residential settings funded or managed by DDS," said Colleen Lutkevich, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition of Families and Advocates. "It confirms concerns we first raised last (month) that these residential settings and the highly vulnerable clients in them are prime targets for the rapidly spreading virus."
DDS would not identify the location of the home where the resident died, nor where the positive cases occurred, citing "confidentiality concerns". Klaskin did say that the state Department of Public Health and the local Board of Health in the communities where the cases occurred were notified.
"DDS providers, state-operated group homes and facilities follow the latest guidance from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Department of Public Health," Klaskin said.
The guidelines were last updated on March 25, prompting COFAR to issue a statement pointing to contradictory recommendations and no firm plans for an outbreak.
Among the issues the group raised was any meaningful method to quarantine a patient in a small group home, and recommendations to quarantine those in close contact with a resident who tests positive, which in practice would then result in an entire home being quarantined.
Klaskin said in a statement Friday that those guidelines deal with "screening, restricting visitation, reporting suspected and confirmed cases, cleaning, quarantine, personal protective equipment and monitoring staff emotional health".
"Unfortunately, it appears that DDS still does not have an adequate plan to deal with this crisis, and DDS is not providing timely and complete information about it to the public or even to families and guardians of the residents," said Lutkevich. "The administration needs to do better."
