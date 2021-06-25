BOSTON — License plate readers are used to track down criminal suspects and thwart kidnappings, but the high-tech gadgetry is also fueling debate over privacy.
On Thursday, the Legislature’s Committee on Transportation weighed proposals to restrict use of plate readers and other data-gathering technology by law-enforcement, while also limiting how long the data can be retained.
One proposal, filed by Rep. Sarah Peake, D-Provincetown, would require police to get a search warrant to access data collected from plate reading technology.
Another plan, filed by the committee’s co-chairman, Rep. William Straus, D-Mattapoisett, would prohibit marketing firms or other businesses from obtaining and selling data from plate readers, while also barring auto insurance companies from using it to determine rates. The bill also outlines data retention requirements.
Civil liberties groups say Massachusetts police have been allowed for more than a decade to collect and share motorist information gleaned with the technology.
“It is time for the Legislature to impose basic privacy protections and checks and balances to protect against political surveillance, dragnet monitoring and other civil rights harms,” said Kade Crockford, director of the Technology for Liberty Program at the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.
Crockford told the panel there are legitimate law enforcement uses for the technology, but left unregulated it can be abused.
“No technology should be used for the wholesale harvesting and endless retention of data showing where people’s vehicles are located at a particular time,” she said.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that works on technology and civil liberties issues, said data collected from plate readers can be used to pry into people’s private lives.
“Location-based information collected over time can reveal intimate details of a person’s life, such as where they work and live, where they pray, where they seek medical treatment, and who their friends or romantic partners are,” the group, which is pushing to restrict the technology, posted on its website.
It’s not clear how widespread the technology is in Massachusetts. License plate reading systems are typically mounted on police cars or set on permanent structures, such as bridges or tunnels. They can scan plate numbers as vehicles pass, storing them in a database with a GPS location, along with the time and date.
A system used by state police was discontinued in December after officials reported glitches in the data that made it inaccurate.
Law enforcement officials say an outright ban on plate reading technology would compromise their work.
Plate readers have been used to track down kidnapping suspects, return children to their families and catch criminals.
“It’s been pivotal in amber alert cases around the country, so we certainly know there’s a benefit to it,” said Mark Leahy, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Police Chiefs, which hasn’t taken a position on either bill. “We also understand that people have concerns about how else it may be used.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites.
