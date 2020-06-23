Affordable housing market remains an issue in Salem 

SALEM — The first step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one.
The city of Salem has a major one to address: its own success and the chaos it has wrought on the housing market.
For years, city leaders have identified, discussed and worked to resolve a housing crisis. But with COVID-19 magnifying housing and financial insecurity issues because of widespread unemployment and furloughs, many have said the housing crisis is only going to intensify in the months ahead.
"We're paying a little bit of a price for our success," said Salem City Councilor Josh Turiel, during an interview Monday that was livestreamed on The Salem News' Facebook page. "Our businesses have generally done well over the last decade-plus. Our housing market has exploded. Things like the new commuter rail station have made it easier to travel.
"There's a lot of things that have changed for the better in this city, and our housing market really reflects that. That's one of the fundamentals we have to come to terms with."
A market in crisis
Turiel, a tech business owner, bought his home with his wife Jane in 1993 for a fraction of what it could sell for today.
"We were paying $850 for our rental apartment, and that same rental today — a decent two-bedroom home — is around $2,000," Turiel said. "The single-family house we bought in 1993 will cost (today) more than three times what we paid for it."
Turiel's house at 238 Lafayette St. is a single-family, three-bedroom home with about 4,000 square feet sitting on .12 acres of land. Bought for $185,000 in 1993, its current assessed value is $552,900. Zillow, a real estate website, estimates it could sell for $648,037.
In that same timeframe, incomes have not risen to three times their levels in the early '90s. Turiel estimated the "low 100s" he and his wife were making in 1993 would be in the mid-100s today. In fact, a dollar in 1993 would have the inflated buying power of $1.77 in 2020, according to In2013Dollars.com.
Then there's the cost of living, the increases in tax bills — which Turiel says have doubled for him since buying their home — and all of the other things that make owning a home more expensive now than it was back then.
"There's just no realistic way that anybody at a comparable place in their career would be able to do that," Turiel said. "That's a real, ongoing structural issue."
If the Turiels had to buy their own home today using what they currently make, he said, "it'd still be difficult."
"The value has tripled and then some," he said. "A comparable couple to us at that point in time, today, can't buy this house."
A change of identity
If the people who bought homes two decades ago couldn't do so today, then who does? The answer, Turiel said, is a critical demographic and economic issue.
For years, conversations have spotlighted homes being converted to condos, properties being bought up for short-term rentals like Airbnb, and more.
"Salem's housing market traditionally has had a lot of properties that people who grew up here could kind of turn over into," he said.
Now those people who are getting priced out are competing with others being priced out elsewhere, he suggested, such as in Cambridge or Somerville.
Eventually, if those people can't afford to live here or find a way to get here for work, the struggle will cascade down to the businesses, Turiel suggested.
"By pricing these people out ... you're making it really difficult for the businesses to hire," Turiel said. "So it's very structured."
