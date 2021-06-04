BEVERLY -- A new affordable housing complex that will provide homes for 77 families officially broke ground on Friday.
About 125 people gathered on an open piece of land on Sohier Road to mark the start of construction of the first phase of Anchor Point. The complex will eventually consist of two residential buildings and a community center as well as playgrounds, playing fields and community gardens.
The community center, to be called The Lighthouse Center, will provide on-site day care, after-school programming, adult education and other services for residents.
"I think this is pretty special," said Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Harborlight Community Partners, the Beverly-based affordable housing agency that is doing the project.
DeFranza said Anchor Point is the first "ground up" affordable housing project -- not a renovation or reuse -- that the organization has built since the Turtle Woods complex opened in Beverly in the 1990s. Anchor Point has been in the works since 2015, when Harborlight first began having discussions about buying the property, a five-acre vacant lot on Sohier Road up the hill from Beverly High School.
The apartments will include 40 two-bedroom units and 37 three-bedroom units. Units will be designated for families who make up to 30% and 60% of the area median income, which is $36,250 and $72,480, respectively, for a family of three.
Applicants will be chosen by lottery. Fifteen units will be reserved for homeless families. The first phase, consisting of 38 units, is scheduled to open in 2022.
The total cost of the two residential buildings is about $39 million. It has 14 funders, including the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development and the city of Beverly.
Harborlight Community Partners is looking to raise money through private donations to build The Lighthouse Center, which will cost about $4.6 million, according to DeFranza.
"In our mind that is the glue," he said. "That is the physical manifestation of a place to create opportunity so that the children and the adults who live in these buildings that are affordable can also thrive."
The project required a zoning change that was passed by the Beverly City Council in 2017. The special zoning district makes the city eligible for state payments based on the number of units and new students that would move into the district.
"We're over 10% on our official affordable housing requirement for the state, but we all know that's not enough," Mayor Mike Cahill said at the groundbreaking.
Cahill also credited Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt for joining with Beverly to form a regional homelessness task force that has pushed for more housing.
"I would say our three communities are doing more on housing that most," Cahill said.
Clark Ziegler, executive director of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, one of the project's funders, said his agency has financed hundreds of affordable housing developments across the state.
"Even in that universe, this project really, really stands out," Ziegler said.
DeFranza noted how many people it took to get the project to this point. As an example of the community's commitment, he pointed out that the previous owner of the land, Ernest Santin, will endow college scholarships for children who grow up at Anchor Point. The scholarship will be named after Neiland Douglas, a Beverly resident and longtime advocate for affordable housing.
"I'm struck by how many of you have put in energy to make this happen and to create homes with opportunities for people you may never meet," DeFranza told the crowd.
Among those who attended the groundbreaking was Jack Alves, an 89-year-old Beverly resident who has served on the Harborlight board of directors for years.
"I think this is great," Alves said. "Our affordable housing is really affordable housing."
