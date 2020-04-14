SALEM — A zoning change to require affordable housing in many new housing projects got rave reviews from officials at a hearing Monday night, while another proposal to broaden in-law apartment rules still faces an uphill battle.
The City Council and Planning Board held the second part of their ongoing public hearings on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and inclusionary zoning. The meeting was held remotely through the videoconferencing and webinar platform Zoom. Both hearings were continued to May 4, and based on the feedback that night, it's expected the inclusionary zoning piece will likely pass both bodies, with the first vote possible on May 4.
Salem's proposed implementation of inclusionary zoning would require any developer building six or more housing units to ensure that at least 10% of them are affordable for households making less than 60% of the area median income.
The 60% threshold is notable, as affordable housing restrictions are often just held to the higher price-point threshold of less than 80% of the area median income. Councilors and board members indicated they found the lower number to be an aggressive and necessary way of addressing the city's housing crisis.
But there's still room to do more, according to Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble. He'd like to see a higher percentage of units set aside as affordable housing in new developments.
"We need to be at some number above 10 percent," he said. "Maybe we will boost it up a little bit. 15? I think it was Peabody who tried 20 percent (but) couldn't get the numbers to line up."
"Unlike the ADU ordinance, this ordinance is a big attempt at creating affordable housing," said Salem resident Steve Kapantais. "This is what we need."
As Kapantais noted, opponents to the in-law apartment ordinance often contrasted it with the popularity and strength of the inclusionary zoning effort.
"This is going to be a good thing for Salem," Dibble said of inclusionary zoning. "This one has my support. The ADUs is a different matter."
The ADU debate began last year. With the city's current rules allowing accessory dwellings for in-laws and caretakers only, the new rules would expand them so homeowners can add small apartments to their properties.
Supporters have argued that it would lead to small affordable apartments and increase housing stock, while opponents have said the rules would lead to more density in single-family neighborhoods.
A majority of the City Council has supported the measure from the beginning, but a two-thirds super-majority (or eight of 11 councilors) is needed for it to pass. The last effort in 2019 failed with only six councilors in support.
"What the new (ADU) ordinance wants to do is take away a choice from a homeowner who wants to live in a single-family neighborhood," said resident Nadine Hanscom on Monday. "I'm telling you. The neighborhood of Ward 6 doesn't want this. You have no right to change my neighborhood."
