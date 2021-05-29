SALEM — The City Council issued its final approval Thursday night of an overhaul of Salem's in-law apartment ordinance, which has been a point of heated debate among councilors for three years. The meeting even saw a last-ditch, but ultimately unsuccessful, effort to put the matter before Salem voters this fall.
The revised ordinance allows any person who owns and lives in their own property to build an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in their home and put that unit up for rent to anyone, provided the rent is set no higher than 70% of the area's fair-market rent.
The final vote was 7 to 4, with councilors Steve Dibble, Domingo Dominguez, Tim Flynn and Arthur Sargent opposed. The four councilors have consistently voted together on all housing policy discussions the past two years, and again, moments after the vote to approve the change, they voted 4 to 7 on a motion to reconsider passage of the ordinance.
But then, there was a third vote attempted by Dominguez to force the issue onto the Nov. 2 election ballot "so the voters of Salem decide it." That effort failed 4 to 7 along the same lines.
The accessory apartment debate has been contentious in Salem for several years, partly after failing to clear the council in 2019 or 2020 under old rules that required a two-thirds "super-majority" approval. Gov. Charlie Baker even used the stalemate in Salem as an argument for changing the requirements state-wide for zoning changes to a simple majority of 51%, or six of 11 councilors. With the change, the same 7-to-4 vote no longer fell just shy of the mark.
Dominguez's attempt Thursday night does recall a similar move four years ago, as opponents of the City Council's passage of a "Sanctuary for Peace" ordinance triggered a ballot vote after gathering more than 4,370 initial signatures to delay the council's vote from being implemented.
Twelve percent of registered voters are needed to override a council vote, and efforts to invalidate signatures by supporters of the sanctuary ordinance were ultimately unsuccessful. Still, the sanctuary ordinance survived with 57% of the vote that November.
There was no discussion of Dominguez's effort to put the ordinance on the ballot Thursday, as it was introduced as a "late file" and didn't appear on the meeting agenda and could only be sent to committee or rejected outright.
Final debate targets 'loopholes'
Normally, second and final votes by the council are procedural and take place two weeks after the first passage, allowing the council to do further review if last-minute issues arise. In this case, that process took five weeks and closed two loopholes identified by Dibble but rejected a third concern of his regarding someone who builds an accessory apartment, moves into it and then rents the rest of their property at market rate instead of an affordable rate.
A vote to prevent that scenario failed 4 to 7, on the same lines as the rest of the votes that night.
"We did this to have an owner make an affordable rental unit," Sargent said. "So the owner would be renting a unit — if they do this — that isn't affordable. I think it flies in the face of everything we're talking about, in terms of making affordable units."
Others, however, pointed out that a homeowner building an ADU and moving into it rent-free — particularly an elderly homeowner in a home far larger than what they need, or can afford anymore — is in line with the affordability goal and improves the city's housing stock by creating a new apartment.
"We're keeping elderly people in Salem, in the home they love, that's been in their family," said Ward 3 Councilor Patti Morsillo. "This is an option for them to stay in the city, stay in their home, in their neighborhood."
Dibble countered that he couldn't "see a lot of seniors adding on and building an ADU in their twilight years."
"This ordinance isn't designed for seniors," he said. "This ordinance is designed for everybody."
Go to bit.ly/3yNbnB6 for live coverage of Thursday's meeting.
