After hard first three years, Salem city clerk reappointed

SALEM — The City Council on Thursday unanimously reappointed City Clerk Ilene Simons to a second three-year term, applauding her professionalism during a recall, an election appeal in court and a pandemic.
Simons' appointment expires June 28, 2024. The city clerk is the only position appointed by the council.
"I'm very happy that we're appointing her for the next three years," said Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez. "I hope she stays here for life."
Moments later, Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy countered: "I'm not sure we want to give her a life sentence here." He added that there's no roadmap on being an elected official until one stands at Simons' desk.
"We, as councilors, rely so heavily on the clerk's office. They put together this agenda, they put together all the backup documentation we need to make this meeting run, to make us look good," McCarthy said. "It can't be said enough, the amount of work that Ilene, Maureen (Fisher), Rochelle (Sport), and the rest of the staff in the clerk's office does to make us look good and make us do our jobs."
By no fault of her own, it hasn't been a smooth three years for Simons, who was first appointed to the job in 2018 after a search that started with 21 candidates.
During the city election In 2019, a one-vote difference in Ward 6 between current Councilor Meg Riccardi and challenger Jerry Ryan resulted in a recall and a nine-day trial in Superior Court in which Simons' work, staff and processes were put under the microscope. Riccardi's win was eventually
dragging Simons' work, staff and processes through a nine-day Supreme Court trial. The trial, which still lives on via appeal, ultimately validated all of Simons' efforts and certified the election of Riccardi as valid.
Not three months later, Simons — like all other town and city clerks around the region — then had to redefine her office's work overnight and learn new ways to run meetings and handle documents remotely and virtually. Simons' reappointment this past week came toward the end of the City Council's first in-person meeting in more than a year. Simons later said she'd prefer to stay remote until at least September, something the body supported her on 8 members to 2.
Speaking after the meeting, Simons thanked the City Council for "their continued trust and confidence in me," as well as the work of all city departments and especially her staff and family for helping make the first three years a success.
Then, Simons thanked McCarthy directly, emphasizing that her work under COVID-19 only pans out with elected officials backing her up.
"It isn't just me getting all that work done," Simons said. "Councilor McCarthy (who was the body's president in 2020) was definitely my rock during the last year, when COVID hit. If there had to be a silver lining, a light on that, it was him being Council president — especially with everything we went through."
