DANVERS — About half of the Danvers Fire Department was quarantined and unable to work earlier this month after contact tracing efforts identified more than 25 firefighters as having potentially been exposed to COVID-19.
Fire Chief Robert Amerault said Tuesday nearly every firefighter who had to quarantine is back to work.
“I was impressed by the response that we got from all of our members,” Amerault said about how the department handled the situation. “I am very proud of them overall based on how we handled this. We are the front lines, and my guys have really done well. I am very proud of them.”
According to Amerault, a firefighter began exhibiting symptoms sometime in early December after responding to a 911 call regarding a medical emergency.
“There is no way to be certain, but we believe that is where he contracted it,” Amerault said.
After the firefighter tested positive, contact tracers identified 27 fire department employees, including Amerault, who may have been exposed. There are 46 firefighters in the department.
“We quarantined them and they weren't able to come to work until they got test results back,” Amerault said.
Those employees quarantined for about three days until they were able to receive a nasal swab test. Amerault said 26 department employees tested negative and one person tested positive.
Following CDC recommendations, Amerault said the 27 department employees quarantined for an additional five or six days before getting tested a second time. During the second round of testing, the results were the same.
The quarantine affected those who work at Danvers Fire headquarters on High Street.
Amerault said while the department, like most fire departments in the state, has had multiple exposures to COVID-19, this was the first situation that forced a large percentage of the department to quarantine.
“Luckily it was for a fairly short amount of time,” Amerault said, “because after a period of time that will start to have a strain on the other 75% of the department. I'm glad it wasn't longer.”
Jamie Shafner, president of the Danvers firefighter union, did not have to quarantine. But he said the number of firefighters unable to work definitely affected the department.
"The workload increased for everyone else," Shafner said. "We had a lot of long shifts, but everyone steps up for things like this."
It was not immediately clear how much the mass quarantine cost the town. But Amerault said he believes much of the costs, mostly overtime for department employees who took over shifts for quarantining firefighters, is likely to be reimbursed by the state.
Amerault also said that at no point was the department unable to complete their duties.
“We were covered. We had plenty of people to do what we needed to do. We were fortunate that we didn't have any major incidents that required a large callback,” he said. If the department had ended up needing help, firefighters from other communities would have responded.
Shafner said the fact that the department managed to make it to December before having an incident such as this one is a testament to how well Danvers is handling the crisis.
"A lot of other departments in the state had much worse incidents than ours, and I think we did a great job, but the odds caught up with us," he said.
Jen Breaker, the assistant town manager, said the town is working toward getting the new coronavirus vaccine to first responders.
“We are following and staying on top of the state's plan for rolling out the vaccine, and we look forward to offering it first responders and bringing it to the community,” Breaker said.
Shafner said everyone at the department "is looking forward to the opportunity" to get vaccinated, but it is still unclear when exactly that will happen.
"We are trying to get a handle on this vaccine to keep our members safe," he said, "because we are going to keep responding to these calls."
Amerault said his department is constantly exposed to the virus when responding to 911 calls. Vaccinating firefighters will hopefully prevent scenarios such as this from happening again.
"That is the hope and what everyone is hanging their hat on," he said. "We need to slow the spread down, and it makes it safer for us too."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
