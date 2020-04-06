Where was our March winter weather here at Salem this year?
Our average temperature was 41.7 degrees, decidedly above our average of 38. Our high for the month was 74 degrees on the 9th, with a low of 17 degrees on the 1st.
There were no truly significant winter storm events except for the fast-moving event on March 23-24, when we had 1.70 inches of rain and a trace of light snow. Another storm on the 29th produced over one inch of rain during unexpected thunderstorm activity, with a spectacular lightning and small hail.
Precipitation for the month was near average with a total of 4.11 inches: all rain, except for a trace of snow.
Snow was no problem. There was no measurable amount, just a mere trace: far lower than our average of 9.7 inches. If we look at the total combined snowfall for the three months of January, February and March, we measured only 6.3 inches.
April, our first full spring month, has arrived with the promise of warmer temperatures and the fragrant blossoms of spring.
This is the month of intermittent showers interspersed with the bright sunshine of the lengthening daylight hours. The welcome crocuses and daffodils have already appeared. Next will be the soft green of the budding trees.
During the day, our temperatures will generally climb to the middle 50’s and drop to the mid-to-upper 30’s by the early morning hours. Towards the end of April, we usually have high readings in the mid 60’s, falling to the mid-to-upper 40’s at sunrise.
Looking back to our temperature records from 1977 on, we recorded a summer-like high temperature of 96 degrees in 2002. Our lowest reading was 14 degrees in 1982.
Our normal precipitation averages 4.38 inches, as the month is known for its April showers. However, we've had some significant storms in the past and recorded as much as 10.73 inches in 1987.
A particular storm of interest was on April 1, 2004. We had over 5 inches of torrential rain from that storm alone, resulting in massive flooding locally. In contrast, our lowest amount from our records was only 0.77 inches in 1999.
We could have some light snowfall; our average for the month is about 2 inches. The big exception was the unusual and rare April Fool’s Day Blizzard of 1997 where we not only had snow, but also an embedded thunderstorm. The winds reached near-hurricane force with buffeting gusts to 74 miles per hour. The strong sun and warmer temperatures, however, quickly melted the deep snow and drifts.
Yes, we live in New England and do experience very many interesting weather events. It's part of our lifestyle.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.
