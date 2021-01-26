Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Sunshine this morning then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing this afternoon. High 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.