BEVERLY — From the moment his wife slipped it on his finger on Aug. 8, 1982, Raymond Stecker Jr. had never taken off his wedding ring. He even refused to remove it during his seven-hour surgery for brain cancer or multiple chemotherapy and radiation treatments, despite the insistence of his doctors.
"Without her I'm only half a person," Stecker said, explaining his devotion to his wife, Candace. "Taking it off would be a symbol of losing that."
Stecker's attachment to his gold wedding band was finally broken last week — this time under doctor's orders he could not refuse. When Stecker fell and broke his finger, his doctor said he must have the ring removed to prevent him from losing his badly swollen finger.
On Friday, with his wife looking on, firefighters at the Beverly Farms fire station cut and removed Stecker's wedding ring. The procedure ended his nearly 40-year streak while at the same time affirming his remarkable commitment.
"It just meant so much to me," Stecker said. "I feel like I was so lucky to be married to Candy, to finally catch her. I married the woman of my dreams. I felt like I won the lottery. I felt like I was attached to Candy as long as I had the ring on."
The Steckers met as students at Union College in New York. Raymond Stecker started his own wealth management firm in Manchester-by-the-Sea and the couple raised their two daughters in Beverly, where they have lived for 34 years.
Stecker said he never took off his wedding ring under any circumstances. When doctors insisted that he remove it before his brain surgery in 2001 and his cancer treatments, he refused, so they wrapped his finger with surgical tape.
Candace Stecker said she has always been touched by her husband's insistence on wearing the ring.
"We've always been best friends," she said. "We've been through some weird stuff and tried to take it for what it is. We'd say, 'We're going to get through this no matter what. As long as we're together we're going to be fine.'"
As a young girl, Hadley Stecker, who is now 30, said she thought it was "so cool" that her father would never take off his wedding ring.
"I have grown up seeing my parents have this amazing bond and being there through thick and thin," she said. "I thought it was a great symbol of their love. I was emotional about it (when the ring finally came off). But at the end of the day it's just a ring. It's been an honor to watch their relationship throughout their life."
Raymond Stecker, who is 66, has had balance problems as a result of his cancer treatment. He broke his finger when he fell while getting off an exercise machine.
Stecker said he was surprised when his doctor told him to go to a fire station to have the ring removed. But Lt. Andrew Bencal, one of the Beverly firefighters who helped remove Stecker's ring, said it's not unusual for people to go to a fire station when they can't get a ring off.
"It's actually kind of a common thing," Bencal said. "I've probably done it four or five times. I don't know how word gets around but we do have the equipment to do that fairly easily and painlessly."
The small tool they use is specially designed for removing rings and is used by firefighters and paramedics. Bencal credited firefighters David Mirandi and Scott Perkins for doing most of the work in removing Stecker's ring.
"The firefighters were all so cute and they made a big deal about it," Candace Stecker said. "They made it a fun party for everybody."
Candace Stecker said she is keeping the two pieces of the ring in a jewelry box on her bureau. They hope to have the ring soldered back together once the pandemic is over.
Raymond Stecker said it feels "weird" to walk around with a bare ring finger, and he's looking forward to the day when he can put it back on. But for as much significance as he has placed on wearing the wedding band, he knows it's not the end of the world.
"It's not just the ring," he said. "It's what we have together that's important."
