DANVERS — The state Attorney General's office has found that Danvers Select Board Member David Mills violated the Open Meeting Law last fall when he emailed the other four members of the board to express support for Town Manager Steve Bartha.
At the time, Bartha was being inundated by a flood of emails and letters from the public — much of it harshly critical and some which threatened physical violence — following his decision to order the Fire Department to remove any Thin Blue Line flags from town fire trucks. Bartha, upon learning of the flags' presence, had said the flags were political in nature and thus violated town policy.
Mills, a retired judge, had individually emailed all four of his colleagues with an identical statement of support and encouragement for Bartha amid the controversy. None of them responded to the email. But that didn't matter, according to the Attorney General's office, which is charged with investigating Open Meeting Law complaints. Nor did it matter, the AG's office said, that Mills' message sought to convey "moral support" for the town manager, as opposed to explicitly discussing a future vote on the issue.
The Select Board did subsequently schedule a public meeting a week later, on Sept. 2, where both sides on the issue were heard and the board ultimately voted to uphold Bartha's decision.
The recent ruling, which was delivered to the town on Tuesday, explained that the one-way exchange still violated Open Meeting Law because it was an identical message to more than a quorum of the board, outside a posted meeting, and still related to matters within the board's broad jurisdiction over town policy.
The town's attorney reviewed the initial complaint, filed Sept. 16 by Keith Lucy — a former selectman who helped lead public opposition to Bartha's decision — and found that no violation occurred, arguing that Mills' email was expressing moral support for Bartha, who was receiving threats, and did not seek to deliberate on a specific issue. This was shared publicly at a special board meeting Sept. 30. Lucy submitted his complaint to the state on Oct. 9, according to the AG's office.
Lucy had also said Mills and Select Board Member William Clark were conducting official business using their personal emails instead of town-issued accounts, which Lucy argued constituted another violation. But the Feb. 9 ruling only addressed this charge to say that even if it were true, it wouldn't be a violation of the law. Select Board Chairman Dan Bennett said at the Sept. 30 meeting the issue was already resolved; the board had been in the process of transitioning to town email addresses over a few months.
This week's ruling ordered that the board immediately comply with Open Meeting Law going forward and warned that a similar future violation could be considered as evidence of willful intent to violate the law. Otherwise, there was no penalty for Mills or the board.
Further relief wasn't ordered, the ruling indicated, since the Select Board discussed the substance of those emails at its next meeting. Additionally, the letter noted, the board had voluntarily committed to have all members attend training courses on Open Meeting Law offered by the AG's office.
The AG's office also expressed some concern at a lack of detail in the board's minutes from its Sept. 2. meeting. The minutes, the AG's office said, should offer enough detail and accuracy so that a member of the public who didn't attend the meeting would have a clear understanding of what occurred after reading them.
