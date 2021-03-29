BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office has ruled that the Beverly School Committee did not violate the Open Meeting Law when discussing a school reopening plan last August.
The office's Division of Open Government said the citizen who filed the complaint provided no evidence of a violation, and a review found nothing to contradict the School Committee's explanation.
"Absent sufficient evidence to the contrary, we credit a public body's account of the facts," Assistant Attorney General Sarah Monahan wrote in a Feb. 18 letter.
The complaint was filed in September by Charles Kostro, a Beverly resident who is also executive director of the Essex Regional Retirement System. Kostro alleged that the School Committee may have deliberated outside of a posted meeting regarding a school reopening plan that was proposed by committee member Lorinda Visnick at the committee's Aug. 6 meeting.
Visnick had presented her own school reopening plan after a presentation by Superintendent Suzanne Charochak that laid out three possible options. Kostro alleged that some committee members may have discussed Visnick's proposal, which had not been seen by the public, before the meeting.
In its response, the School Committee maintained that Visnick did not discuss her plan with a quorum, or majority, of the committee, either simultaneously or separately. The committee's lawyer told the AG's office that Visnick developed her proposal in the early hours of the morning of Aug. 6 and only discussed it with Charochak on the day of the meeting. The president of the School Committee, Rachael Abell, only became aware of Visnick's proposal through a conversation with Charochak immediately before the meeting, the committee's lawyer told the AG's office.
In her letter, Monahan said the video of the meeting "dovetails with this account, as several Committee members stated that they had not heard of Member Visnick's proposal until the meeting." The committee was not required to list Visnick's proposal separately on the agenda because Abell did not learn of the proposal until right before the meeting, Monahan said.
"We find that Member Visnick did not share her proposal with a quorum of Committee members outside of a posted meeting, nor did a quorum of the Committee learn about the proposal through serial communication," Monahan wrote. "Therefore, we find no violation of the Open Meeting Law."
