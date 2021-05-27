DANVERS — In what will be its second in-person event since the start of the pandemic, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce will welcome Attorney General Maura Healey as its guest speaker at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, June 2.
Sponsored by Merrimack College, Healey’s talk will focus on “Advancing Equity and Rebuilding Business," while continuing to advocate for justice and equality. The event will take place at Danversport, 161 Elliott St., Danvers.
Since taking office in 2015, Healey has tackled a wide spectrum of issues including the opioid epidemic, escalating health costs, workers’ rights, student loan costs, gun violence, the climate crisis, reproductive freedom, and the criminal justice system.
As the state's chief lawyer and law enforcement officer, she is also championing the cause of Massachusetts businesses as they recover from COVID-19.
Close to 70 people attended the chamber’s first in-person Business Insight Breakfast Forum on May 12 at the Boston Peabody Marriott Hotel.
The June 2 breakfast, which opens at 7:30 a.m. with networking, will also air live via Zoom from 8 to 9 a.m. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers. The cost via Zoom is $10 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Visit northshorechamber.org to register.