SALEM — First, Carlos Cordero had his hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then he got in a car accident and didn't have the money for repairs, making it difficult to even get to his job.
The spiraling circumstances have left the 52-year-old Salem resident struggling to pay his rent and fearing that he might be evicted from his apartment.
"I'm nervous," Cordero said through a translator. "I'm not eating well or sleeping well."
Cordero is one of many people facing the prospect of losing their apartments since the state's moratorium on evictions expired on Oct. 17. But he has received at least temporary help in the form of $796 in rental assistance from North Shore Community Action Programs, a Peabody-based nonprofit that is expanding its outreach to tenants in these uncertain times.
North Shore CAP announced that it has partnered with Salem, Beverly and Peabody to provide a relief fund of close to $1 million to help eligible residents with rent, mortgage payments, security deposits or other expenses that help keep families in stable housing. The money is a combination of community funds from the three cities and state rental assistance programs.
North Shore CAP Executive Director Laura MacNeil said she is expecting a big demand for assistance, but also said the agency does not want to turn anybody away.
"People are frightened," MacNeil said. "They shouldn't think they don't qualify. At the least people should inquire."
North Shore CAP is administering the funds in its role as the designed anti-poverty agency for Beverly, Danvers, Peabody and Salem. It also serves residents in 18 other communities.
The rental assistance money comes from the state programs Residential Assistance for Families in Transition, known as RAFT, and Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance, or ERMA. Income-eligible households can receive up to $10,000 to pay overdue or future rent or mortgage costs through those programs.
The pool of money this year also includes money from Salem, Beverly and Peabody, through community develop block grants, community preservation funds, and other sources, McNeill said.
Eligibility levels vary depending on the program, so North Shore CAP officials urge people to contact them to see if they are eligible. The agency can help people navigate the guidelines and application process.
Cordero, who lives at the Pequot Highlands apartments in Salem, was working in food service at Recovery Centers of America in Danvers before his car accident. He said the rental assistance will keep him some of peace of mind while he figures out his next steps.
"I'm very grateful," he said.
For information on the rental assistance program, call North Shore CAP at 978-548-5776, email funds2020@nscap.org, or go to www.nscap.org/funds2020.
