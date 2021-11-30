AgeSpan is a new name for a familiar agency, a private nonprofit that helps people in northeastern Massachusetts and beyond with a range of problems.
AgeSpan was formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore. They have adopted their new name, which is effective Wednesday, to reflect the ways that their mission has changed.
"We don't want to lose our core component of serving seniors," said Joan Hatem-Roy, CEO of the agency. "But 'AgeSpan' tells the story of serving anybody, whatever your issues are."
For example, AgeSpan's Family Caregiver Support Program can arrange transportation for a grandparent who is taking care of a grandchild, and needs to attend a parent teacher conference.
At the same time, the program provides access to workshops for caregivers of any age, who may be caring for someone with Alzheimer's.
"We wanted to make sure our brand name reflected the fact that we serve a broad range of ages," Hatem-Roy said.
The agency also tweaked its tag line, changing "Choices for a life-long journey" to "Choices for life's journey."
"We're trying to provide choices through life, to give you the choices and navigate the myriad of resources that are out there," Hatem-Roy said. "Massachusetts is rich with all kinds of resources, and most people don't know half of what's available."
AgeSpan, which has offices in Lawrence and Danvers, is a federal Area Agency on Aging that was founded in 1974, after the Older Americans Act was passed by Congress in 1965.
"The Older Americans Act is the umbrella for the federal part of our organization," Hatem-Roy said. "It allows us to look at unmet needs of seniors in our community, and allows us to go and meet those needs."
Fifty-one percent of the agency's board is composed of representatives, each over the age of 60, from councils on aging in the towns that AgeSpan serves.
"Our founder, James Campbell, said let's pull everybody together and create a regional approach to caring for seniors," Hatem-Roy said.
Along with federal support, AgeSpan receives funding from Massachusetts, which Hatem-Roy said is linked to home care that they provide or arrange.
"This allowed us to bring services into the home, with the goal of people being able to stay independent as long as possible," she said.
AgeSpan provides transportation services and home delivered meals, for example. But people sometimes confuse them with the Visiting Nurse Association, Hatem-Roy said, which serves a different purpose.
While AgeSpan's 480 employees include a number of nurses, their role is to help case managers evaluate each client's needs, and develop a care plan that meets those needs.
But the agency contracts with medical providers, if that is called for, rather than providing such care directly, after helping people sort out whether they meet age, need and income qualifications.
"If you need a homemaker, if you need somebody to do personal care, any of those real hands-on services, we contract with close to 90 providers who do that service," Hatem-Roy said.
But they do many other things as well, and their services are so broad, it can be difficult for someone approaching AgeSpan to know where to begin in asking them for help.
"Basically we tell people, just call us, because our system is pretty complex," Hatem-Roy said.
They get 3,000 calls a month, and inform people about resources that are available while giving them referrals when appropriate.
Part of what makes AgeSpan complex is that a number of their programs have no age restrictions, and are serving increasing numbers of veterans, people with disabilities and the young.
These include wellness programs offered by the Healthy Living Center of Excellence, which are available throughout the state, well beyond the region that AgeSpan originally served.
The way people live has also changed, with growth in extended families as the economics of living alone in one's own home has become increasingly challenging.
These and other factors have pushed the agency beyond its original limits, making it necessary to rebrand in a way that reflects the reality of what they do.
"We usually say we serve about 40,000 people in a year, and that's in various capacities," Hatem-Roy said.
But while their aim has broadened, the agency remains focused on providing quality services to everyone who turns to them for help.
"The name has changed, but nothing about who we are, or what we do," Hatem-Roy said. "We don't want them to think we just got bought out, and we're going to be a different place. It's all the same people, and the same programs. It's just the name of the new era that we're in."