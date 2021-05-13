BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Attorney General's office said Thursday that it is reaching out to the Vittori-Rocci Post to learn more about the veterans organization's plan to sell its building.
The AG's office oversees public charities in the state and can review the potential sale of a charity's assets under certain circumstances. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment further on the Vittori-Rocci Post matter.
The Vittori-Rocci Post has an agreement to sell its building at 143 Brimbal Ave. in Beverly to Landry & Arcari. The Salem-based rug business plans to expand the building and turn it into its headquarters.
Vittori-Rocci Post officials say they are selling the building because they can no longer afford to stay there due to revenue losses sustained during the pandemic, when they could not rent out their function halls. Under the agreement with Landry & Arcari, the organization could remain in the basement of the building for up to five years until it finds a new home.
The sale has come under sharp criticism from relatives of Joseph Vittori, whom the post is named after. The 22-year-old Vittori was killed in the Korean War in 1951 while single-handedly fighting off an enemy attack and received the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor.
The Vittori-Rocci Post was built on land donated by Vittori's parents in 1953 for the purpose of building a veterans post in their son's honor. Lisa Treem, Vittori's niece, said Vittori's remaining relatives are "devastated" by the decision to sell the building, which she said was meant by his parents to be a permanent memorial on the land where he grew up.
Treem said Thursday she was "honored" that the Attorney General's office is looking into the sale.
"I have to commend them for paying attention and caring about a local hero that was meant to be honored in that location," Treem said. "My grandmother would never have donated that land if she knew that they could sell it for a profit."
The Attorney General's office statement that it would reach out to the Vittori-Rocci Post came after questions from The Salem News regarding the sale. Tom Roccio, a Vittori-Rocci post member who is helping to oversee the sale, said Thursday that he had not heard from the AG's office.
Riccio reiterated that the club can no longer afford to pay its real estate taxes, insurance costs and utility bills because of the lack of functions during the pandemic. The club is a nonprofit but pays real estate taxes because it operates as a business enterprise by renting its function halls to the public, he said.
Roccio said the club has received assistance from the federal government in the form of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The club received a $14,895 paycheck protection loan in February, according to federal records. Disaster loan recipients are not yet publicly available. Roccio declined to disclose the amount of the club's loan.
Roccio said the club was facing financial struggles before the pandemic and tried to sell the property a few years ago in a deal that would have allowed the club to remain on the site. But that deal fell through, he said.
"We've explored some ways (to keep the building)," he said. "The total loss of operation of the function halls with a building that size is virtually insurmountable."
The Vittori-Rocci Post had gross receipts of $617,032 in 2018, the last year for which records are publicly available. Roccio said revenue is down by well over 50% over the last year.
The sale is contingent upon the city approving Landry & Arcari's plans for the site. It has been approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals and is now before the Planning Board.
