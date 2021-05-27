AG's office says Vittori-Rocci sale not subject to review

BEVERLY — The Attorney General's office said Wednesday it has determined the Vittori-Rocci Post is not considered a "public charity" and isn't subject to state regulations concerning the sale of charitable assets.
The decision means the veterans club on Brimbal Avenue does not have to notify the AG's office regarding its plan to sell the building.
The sale has drawn objections from relatives of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Vittori, whose parents donated the land in 1953 so that a veterans post could be built in his memory. The 22-year-old Vittori was killed in the Korean War in 1951 while fighting off an enemy attack and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor.
Lisa Treem, Vittori's niece, has said relatives are "devastated" by the decision to sell the building, which she said was meant by Vittori's parents to be a permanent memorial for their son on the land where he grew up.
Vittori-Rocci Post officials have said they can longer afford the building after losing money during the pandemic, when they could not rent out their two function halls. They have an agreement to sell the building to Landry & Arcari, a Salem-based rug business that plans to expand the building and turn it into its headquarters.
Under the agreement, the veterans club could continue to operate out of the basement of the building for up to five years while looking for a new home.
The state Attorney General's office reached out to Vittori-Rocci Post officials after an inquiry by The Salem News about whether the deal was subject to state regulations regarding the sale of charitable assets. Under some circumstances, charitable organizations are required to notify the Attorney General's public charities division of a transfer of assets, and in some cases are required to obtain court approval.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office said Wednesday that fraternal organizations, such as police and fire associations, unions and some veterans groups, are generally not considered public charities and thus do not have to register and file annually with the AG's office.
The spokesperson said such "noncharitable nonprofits" are generally those that benefit their members and not the general public. She said the Vittori-Rocci Post falls into that category.
The sale is contingent upon the city approving Landry & Arcari's plans for the site. It has been approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals and is now before the Planning Board.
