MARBLEHEAD — "I'm all in," Marblehead police Chief Dennis King told dozens of fellow officers, former colleagues, friends, officials and his family after being formally sworn in as the town's 51st chief Friday morning at Abbot Hall.
King, who has been on the job since last month, said he was "both honored and humbled" by his selection.
"This first month and a half has been exhilarating and challenging," he said, "as I feel out the department and they feel me out."
King, who is from Swampscott, spent most of his career with the Salem Police Department, where he rose to the rank of captain and served as acting chief until the city's recent hiring of Lucas Miller.
While in Salem, King worked on the city's Race Equity Task Force, and spent years working in the city's Community Impact Unit. He said he'll bring what he has learned to Marblehead, telling his new colleagues, "You must recognize the impact of social justice and embrace it."
"Understanding our cultural differences should not be divisive, but rather an opportunity to improve our entire community as we know it," said King.
"As a police chief, during one of the most difficult and complex times in the history of policing, I will succeed by openly engaging you on issues around social justice, quality of life and crime," King told the audience, dotted with elected officials, old friends and colleagues, and King's family.
The chair of the select board, Jackie Belf-Becker, acknowledged the atmosphere in which King starts his tenure.
"I do not believe that any of us is unaware that policing in America in 2021, and the leadership of that policing, comes with the potential of controversy and concerns," said Belf-Becker. "That is why we in Marblehead have drawn the lucky star in finding, right next door to us, a man whom I believe understands, cares, and is excited to implement the values, policies, and programs which will make every citizen of Marblehead proud."
King pledged to work with the department on other challenges.
"I think you know this, I'm all in, all the time, the good, the bad and the ugly," King told the officers. "I'll stand with you on every challenge that comes our way. You've impressed me already with your professionalism and commitment to serve the community."
The ceremony was marked with moments both solemn — a processional by the Marblehead Police and Fire Honor Guard, police officers, Glover's Marblehead Regiment, and a performance of the National Anthem by Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly — and lighthearted.
His youngest child, Olivia, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. James Bixby, pastor of Clifton Lutheran Church, offered opening and closing prayers.
King also acknowledged many others who have supported him — from his mother to his wife and three children, to former Salem police chiefs Robert St. Pierre and Mary Butler, who were both present. He also acknowledged the mentorship of numerous others, including now-retired Marblehead Chief Robert Picariello, and others, like Juvenile Court Judge Sally Padden.
One of those mentors was Salem City Councilor-at-large and former police captain Conrad Prosniewski, who spoke during the ceremony. He first met King in 1996, when King was seeking an internship to complete his bachelor's degree — one of among what King called a "thermometer full" of degrees he's earned since, including a law degree.
"Little did I know that those 120 hours that we spent together during his internship have turned into thousands of hours of genuine friendship," said Prosniewski, who engaged in some gentle ribbing about King's fastidious habits.
"The ribbing that goes on amongst my group of friends never ends," King later joked, recalling the camaraderie among brother officers who swap stories that mostly "revolve around catching the bad guy or saving a life."
"How lucky am I to be a police officer?" he remarked.
||||