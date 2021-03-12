BEVERLY — The plan for all Beverly Public Schools students to return to full in-person learning is now in place.
The School Committee voted on Wednesday for elementary school students to return to a full in-person schedule on April 5, and for middle school students to go back on April 12.
The vote followed a decision last week by the School Committee for high school seniors to return on March 22 and the rest of the high school students on March 29.
The vote on the elementary and middle schools came after a four-hour meeting that began with pleas from two doctors who said students' mental health is suffering due to the isolation of remote learning.
"The rise in depression and anxiety among my patients, I could never imagine it getting this bad," Dr. Kim Kersten, a doctor at Anna Jaques Hospital who has two children at Beverly High School, told the School Committee. "Our kids are hurting."
Dr. Ian Sklaver, a pediatrician based in Beverly, told the committee the country is in the midst of a "mental health epidemic" and urged a return to full-time in-person learning "as soon as possible."
"I have been a pediatrician in Beverly for over 25 years and I have never seen so many patients with mental health concerns," he wrote in a letter to the committee.
Some committee members expressed concern about students returning before teachers are fully vaccinated, and also about the risks of having lunches in schools.
"I feel incredibly strongly that we're rushing to this decision when we don't need to," Ward 6 School Committee member Lorinda Visnick said.
Under deadlines announced by state education commissioner Jeffrey Riley, elementary schools are required to have full-time in-person instruction starting April 5, and middle schools by April 28.
Beverly Superintendent Suzanne Charochak had proposed return dates of March 29 for the elementary schools and April 5 for the middle school. The committee ultimately voted 6-0 for the April 5 and 12 start dates.
Under the new schedule, elementary and middle school students will be in school for a full day four days per week, with early dismissal on Wednesdays.
High school seniors are scheduled to return in-person five days per week on March 22, with remote learning in the afternoon. The rest of the high school students be in school two out of every three days starting March 29.
Charochak said parents will still have a choice for their children to learn remotely through the end of the school year.
