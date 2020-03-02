SALEM — A First Street man is being held without bail on gun and drug charges after an officer saw him drive past with a cellphone in his face, a violation of the state's new hands-free law.
Davonte Holloway, 26, of 12 First St., Salem, is now facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, as well as with impeded driving and several other charges.
Salem police Patrolman Teghan Malionek was in a parked cruiser on Vinnin Street late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Dodge Journey pass by and noticed that the driver had the phone directly in front of his face.
He stopped the Dodge on Loring Avenue and recognized Holloway from prior interactions, according to his report.
During the stop, Malionek said in his report, he noticed Holloway lean down toward the passenger side, almost completely out of view.
Based on that movement, he asked Holloway to get out of the car so that he could conduct a safety "sweep." Under the passenger side front seat, he found a .45-caliber Taurus PT 1911 handgun, loaded with eight rounds.
Police also took a ringing cellphone from the car. Later, during booking, they found more than $1,700 in cash, folded into several bunches; a small plastic baggie containing less than a gram of cocaine; and several empty sandwich bags with the corners ripped off, leading police to suspect that Holloway was selling drugs. They also found two more cellphones.
Pleas of not guilty were entered on Holloway's behalf on Monday at his arraignment in Salem District Court. Prosecutors also filed a motion seeking to keep Holloway in custody pending trial as a danger to the public. That hearing is scheduled for March 9.
