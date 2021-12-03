PEABODY — Amazon’s proposed delivery warehouse on Centennial Drive kicked off months of review with the city’s Planning Board Thursday night.
The Planning Board received a roughly hour-long “10,000-foot view” of the project to begin deliberations. As several layers of review launch into traffic, wetlands and stormwater impacts, the initially general presentation was continued to a later meeting date for more focused review — a common practice for massive projects in any community.
Amazon seeks to buy and redevelop 8 Centennial Drive, a roughly 60-acre properly presently owned and used by security manufacturer Analogic. Their plans call for a 183,000-square-foot warehouse space to provide “last-mile” delivery service to North Shore residents who’ve ordered through Amazon.
Shawn Smith, vice president of development for project applicant R.J. Kelly Co., said there’s no disputing that “Analogic’s history with the city is irreplacable. It’s really rare you have a building of this size and property of this nature go dark and stay dark.”
That’s what is expected, as the company plans to downsize its operations and is seeking a smaller space, city Mayor Ted Bettencourt has said. Efforts are underway to find a location for Analogic to move to locally, keeping their future jobs on the North Shore as Amazon seeks to create 400 to 500 once its facility is built.
Smith said there will be minimal overlap between Analogic’s departure from the property and Amazon moving in.
“Amazon’s proposal does offer an opportunity to stabilize cash flow almost immediately upon Analogic’s move,” Smith said.
A call to Analogic seeking comment Thursday wasn’t returned.
The presentation also gave city officials a look at how the site would operate if Amazon’s plans land the necessary approvals, though concerns soon followed.
“For this delivery station here in Peabody, we’re planning somewhere between 100 and 150 full-time jobs, as well as several hundred indirect jobs through the delivery service providers — our van drivers — as well as some of the ‘flex’ drivers as well.”
Flex, compared to traditional delivery programs, taps independent contractors “to be their own bosses and deliver for Amazon,” said Calvin Champlin, senior program manager at Amazon Logistics.
In total, the building would be “a 24-7 operation,” Champlin said. “The customers will basically receive packages, basically, anywhere from 11 (a.m.) to 9 p.m.”
Sorters will work generally between 2 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to sort through received packages, get them arranged on racks and ready for loading into vans, according to Champlin. Delivery associates within the building would then begin arriving around 9:20 a.m. Drivers will then start arriving from about 9:50 to 11:10 a.m., with waves of loaded-up vans dispatched every 20 minutes. Those vans would then return 8 to 10 hours later, generally between 7 to 9 p.m., marking the end of the process.
“Once that’s all completed and the van drivers come back, vans are checked out, make sure everything is good for the next day,” Champlin said. “Drivers typically leave around 9:40 p.m., and the associates basically start preparing the delivery stations for the next day’s packages.”
The site will typically see 350 to 400 vans and 100 to 150 associates working any given day, with that number climbing sharply for the November and December months to put the site at maximum capacity, according to Champlin.
Roy Simoes, a member of the Planning Board, was quick to argue the project more presents as a “trucking terminal,” which he said is a different permit process and should go before the City Council instead. He based that on the zoning’s description of a trucking terminal as receiving, transferring and dispatching parcel operations “for goods transported by truck.”
“This is the first time I’ve ever thought a project should go to the City Council for a special permit,” Simoes said.
Project proponents responded by saying the city’s legal department has weighed in, and that Amazon’s plans constitute a warehouse use, validating the Planning Board approach.
The project also raised concerns for how the vehicles would be fueled. Gas and maintenance will not be provided by Amazon, meaning — to Peabody’s benefit, said Champlin — that vans would have to hit area gas stations to fuel up. That raised concerns, which Champlin acknowledged need to be explored further. He suggested creating a map to call out different fueling options for drivers.
“It’s to the advantage of Peabody to have the vehicles fueling within the city,” he said. “But at the same time, we know that may be a burden if they decided to all fuel in one station or a couple of stations.”
