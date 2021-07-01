BEVERLY — Another city councilor has decided not to run for reelection while a new candidate has stepped forward in the mayor's race.
Ward 3 City Councilor Stacy Ames announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection, becoming the third incumbent councilor to make that decision.
Meanwhile, Bridge Street resident Esther Ngotho has taken out nomination papers to run for mayor, making her the third person to run against incumbent Mayor Mike Cahill.
Ames said she decided not to run for reelection because of the difficulties of balancing her City Council responsibilities with her business and family life. She is the CEO of Falmer Thermal Spray, a manufacturing business in Salem.
Ames said the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses "made a hard job even harder."
"I'm pretty much a single parent and I run a business," she said. "The level of intensity with issues for constituents on top of issues in my own world has been intense."
Ames is serving her first two-year term after winning the Ward 3 seat in 2019. She will serve out the remainder of her term through the end of the year.
Ames joins Paul Guanci and Tim Flaherty as councilors who have decided not to seek reelection this year. Guanci and Flaherty have served a combined 36 years on the council, with Guanci as council president for much of that time.
Ames has worked on a number of issues affecting Ward 3, which covers part of the downtown area and which Ames called "the heart of Beverly." Those issues include contamination at the former Varian site on Sohier Road, problems with rats in neighborhoods, and improvements at Holcroft Park in the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood.
"It really has been a humbling experience and an honor to be able to represent Ward 3," Ames said. "I know that a lot of people helped me to get to that seat, and I really appreciate all of their efforts."
McKay Street resident Euplio Marciano took out papers on June 24 to run for Ward 3 city councilor. He had originally pulled papers to run for mayor but withdrew from that race.
Ngotho running for mayor
Ngotho took out nomination papers for mayor on Tuesday. A native of Kenya, she has a doctorate of public health, a Master of Arts in emergency and disaster management, a Bachelor of Science in nursing, and a Bachelor of Education in business administration.
Ngotho, 55, has served on the Beverly Human Rights Committee, the Beverly Democratic City Committee's affirmative action and outreach subcommittee, and on the boards of the Refugee Immigration Ministry and the Massachusetts Alliance Against Predatory Lending. She ran for City Council at-large in 2017.
In a statement, Ngotho said she has three decades of experience as an educator, nurse and "voracious health and anti-poverty advocate."
"I plan to use these assets to give the disenfranchised people in Beverly a tenacious advocate," she said.
Ngotho joins Beverly police officer Dana Nicholson and businessman Marshall Sterman as potential opponents of Cahill, who is seeking reelection. The candidates must file nomination papers with the signatures of 100 residents by Aug. 10 to get on the ballot. Residents who want to run for office have until Aug. 6 to take out nomination papers.
A preliminary election, if necessary, would be held Sept. 21. The final election is Nov. 2.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||