Amesbury city clerk comes home to Beverly job

AMESBURY — Amesbury City Clerk Christine Dixon is leaving her post for a job in Beverly.
Dixon, who lives in Beverly, said she will soon serve as assistant city clerk in her hometown. Her last day in Amesbury is Friday, Aug. 7.
"It has been a pleasure to work in Amesbury," Dixon said. "I will definitely miss it."
Dixon has been the Amesbury city clerk since January 2018. She has overseen one midterm election, a primary election, a special election, a municipal election and a presidential primary during her tenure. She began her career as acting city clerk in June 2017 and was working in the office during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email that she is "grateful for everything Christine has done as our city clerk, and wish her nothing but the best moving forward."
“We’re fortunate to have a strong staff in the City Clerk’s Office, and I’m confident that the office will continue to run smoothly as we make this transition and the City Council works to find a replacement,” Gove said.
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, Dixon's predecessor, Bonnijo Kitchin, has agreed to return to City Hall on a part-time basis as interim city clerk.
