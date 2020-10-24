PEABODY — The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is about to have a new executive director. The PACC announced this week that Beth Amico is taking over the reins from Julie Daigle.
Daigle, who was hired to lead the Chamber in June 2019, has accepted a position as the director of development of Mills 58, the commercial real estate company that manages 58 Pulaski St., where the Chamber office is located.
Amico joined the Chamber in August 2019 as the office manager and previously spent more than 17 years in human resources at Clarks Americas and HP Hood. More recently she has been the point-of-contact liaison for 15 communities prior to and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the North Shore-Cape Ann Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coalition.
“I look forward to continuing to build relationships with the wonderful PACC members and to support businesses within our local communities,” said Amico in a statement. “I have learned a lot about the Chamber’s values and benefits since joining the team and am excited to have the opportunity to continue sharing those with members."
Amico also said she is looking forward to working with Daigle in her new role. The announcement said Amico and Daigle will strive to ensure a seamless transition so there is no pause in business operations for the Chamber.
Daigle said Friday that she will wrap up things with the Chamber's annual dinner Nov. 5 and expects her last day will be Nov. 6; Amico will take over as of Nov. 9.
“I am so excited to be able to take on this new opportunity with so many things happening at Mills58 while continuing a great relationship with the Chamber,” Daigle said in a statement. “Beth is one of the kindest and friendliest people in Peabody and I am so excited to see her take on this role for the area.”
Amico lives in Peabody with her husband Joe, who is a School Committee member, and two children.
“The depth of Beth’s experience will be an asset to not only the PACC membership, but to the community as a whole," said Teresa Reade, the PACC chairman of the board, in a statement. "I look forward to the innovative ideas and opportunities for our membership that Beth will bring in this position."
Reade also noted her appreciation for Daigle's leadership and "hard work" over the past year and a half.
Daigle, a Peabody native, had previously worked for the city for more than a dozen years in various roles and had served as City Treasurer for two years prior to heading up the Chamber in 2019. She added on Friday that the new role would be a good blend of her experience in the public and private sectors that could aid owner Ed Greeley as he seeks to continue the growth at Mills58, which she likened to Faneuil Hall in Boston.
Amico will be the third person to lead the PACC, which has 300 members in Peabody and surrounding towns, since longtime executive director Deanne Healey stepped down in 2017.
